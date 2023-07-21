^

Olivia Rodrigo hurdles fabled sophomore jinx

SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil - The Philippine Star
July 21, 2023 | 12:00am
Olivia Rodrigo’s new single vampire, the No. 1 song in the Billboard Global chart this week, is matured but also girlish. Gothic but also heavenly. The music enthralls. The video holds the viewer fast
STAR / File

The big news in music these days is that Olivia Rodrigo has hurdled the fabled sophomore jinx. I so love her new single titled vampire and it is selling big. lFans adore the cover art, Olivia in profile with crossed band-aids where her aorta is supposed to be. That is where vampires bite. Cute. And that video also with the vampire touch is most impressive. Everything about vampire points to a well-made product accompanied by a well-orchestrated promo campaign.

You know how it is in the music business. An artist makes a big hit. All’s well and good. But what will be closely watched is if the next release also becomes as big a hit. The general belief is that this is more difficult to do and proof are many one-hit wonders who sparkled briefly and then disappeared. Not in the case of Olivia. She already has me excited to hear her second album.

Only 18 years old at the time, the lovely Olivia was the big discovery of 2021 and I am proud to say that she is part-Filipino. Her mother is of German and Irish descent while her father surnamed Rodrigo is Pinoy na Pinoy. She grew up in California, was a child model, actress and singer and scored her major breakthrough when she bagged the lead in High School Musical, the Disney TV series.

Olivia was also into songwriting and as she grew up and found inspiration in female composers like Taylor Swift, she also went into composing songs seriously. Her first single was Drivers License (also stylized in all 7 was inspired by Olivia’s break-up with Joshua Bassett. It is about a girl looking forward to getting her driver’s license and then driving around with her boyfriend beside her. The relationship ended but Drivers License made No. 1 worldwide.

Sour was the title of Olivia’s debut album. There was nothing sour about it at all as it produced more big sellers. After Driver’s License came Déjà vu, Good 4 U, Traitor, Happier, Favorite Crime, Brutal, Jealousy, Jealousy, Enough for You and One Step Forward Three Steps Back. OK the songs were the musings of a broken-hearted teenager but it also gave Olivia some Grammys, Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Performance and Best Pop Solo Performance as well as the Top 200 Album from the Billboard chart.

It was clear then that Olivia was made for big time stardom. But then, she also has to take care of her end. I am happy to say that she has clearly been taking care of things and very carefully at that. vampire is a pop-rock gem that you can also dance, too. It is a lot of things, evidence that the artist behind it is still in search of herself. It is matured but also girlish. Gothic but also heavenly. The music enthralls. The video holds the viewer fast. We wanted a great new single from Olivia and she delivered.

vampire put Olivia in the No. 1 slot of Billboard Global this week. vampire by Olivia Rodrigo; Super Shy by New Jeans; Lala by Myke Towers; I Can See You (Taylor Version) by Taylor Swift; Cruel Summer, also by Swift; Flowers by Miley Cyrus; Fukumean by Gunna; Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez; La Bebe by Yng Lvcas; Back to December (Taylor Version), again by Swift; Enchanted, also by Swift; Cupid by Fifty Fifty.

Mine (Taylor Version) by Swift; Ella Balla Sola by Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma; Last Night by Morgan Wallen; Where She Goes by Bad Bunny; Un X100 To by the Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny; Sprinter by Dave and Central Cee; Die for You by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande; and Sparks Fly by Taylor Swift.

