Ivana Alawi denies rumors she will be joining 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 20, 2023 | 5:29pm
Ivana Alawi denies rumors she will be joining 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo'
Social media star and "A Family Affair" actress Ivana Alawi.
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ivana Alawi denied rumors that she was joining the cast of ABS-CBN's teleserye "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

The actress addressed the rumor at her contract renewal with ABS-CBN earlier this week. She said she will have a teleserye and movies, but the nightly show is not included in her projects for this year. 

"Parang hindi 'yan na-mention sa akin. Iba po 'yung nakalatag for me," she said. 

"We are doing teleserye this year and mayroon ding mga movies. So 'yun maraming exciting na projects na parating," she added. 

When asked if she would get an offer to do the teleserye, Ivana said she was more than willing to accept it. 

"Of course. I watch it," she said.

Apart from Coco Martin, Ivana said that she would like to work with Kapamilya stars Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla and Joshua Garcia.

She renewed her contract with ABS-CBN after three years.

"I feel so happy and I feel so blessed. Well, right now, I am here where I am supposed to be,"  she said. 

"Gusto ko rin pong magpasalamat sa lahat-lahat nang nagtiwala sa akin since Day 1, maraming-maraming salamat. At siyempre para sa mga hindi rin nagtitiwala sa akin, thank you. And, of course, to my family and kay Lord na never akong pinabayaan, maraming-maraming salamat po," she added.

