A star-studded celebrity screening for ABS-CBN and TV5â€™S new afternoon series

A star-studded celebrity screening for ABS-CBN and TV5’S new afternoon series

The brightest and hottest Kapamilya stars showed up and showed out on a rainy afternoon last July 15 for ABS-CBN and TV5’s back-to-back special celebrity screenings for their first co-production afternoon dramas.

A swarm of energetic fans, complete with glow sticks and banners, surrounded the red carpet event held at the Trinoma mall Cinema 7 lobby to show their support for their favorite artists.

This generation’s dramatic actresses, Elisse Joson, Alexa Ilacad, Charlie Dizon, and Loisa Andalio, led the cast of Pira-Pirasong Paraiso, together with this generation’s leading men KD Estrada, Joseph Marco, and Ronnie Alonte.

JRB Creative Production, headed by Julie Ann R. Benitez, is behind Nag- Aapoy na Damdamin.

“We’re very grateful talaga na naging part kami ng project na ito, na first collaboration of TV5 and ABS-CBN. Mas dadami po ‘yung reach namin dahil ipapalabas din kami sa TV5. Mas madami nang makakanood and ‘yun naman ang importante sa amin na mapanindigan ang service sa Filipino viewers,” said Charlie during the back-to-back mediacon for the series last July 13.

Pira-Pirasong Paraiso revolves around the complicated journey of long-lost sisters and how the eldest sister, Diana (Charlie), makes it her life’s mission to reconnect with them. In her quest, a web of lies and misfortune unfolds and dark secrets are exposed, which may hinder the sisters from reuniting.

TV5 and Media5 officials grace the back-to-back screenings of the Kapatid network's first co-production afternoon series with ABS-CBN.

On the other hand, Kapamilya heartthrobs Tony Labrusca and JC de Vera, together with their leading ladies Ria Atayde and Jane Oineza, led the cast of Nag-Aapoy Na Damdamin.

“I’m very grateful this project was given to me. Nag-aapoy ‘yung damdamin ko sa tuwa dahil sa bago naming project. Nakaka-proud itong teleseryeng ito kaya excited kaming i-share ‘yung pag-aapoy na damdamin sa inyo,” said Jane, who will play dual roles for her first teleserye as the lead star.

Nag-Aapoy Na Damdamin centers on the rivalry of Philip (JC) and Lucas (Tony), and how their desire for revenge will affect their relationships with the women in their lives, Olivia/Claire (Jane) and Melinda (Ria).

Both of these mystery and revenge series will air on ABS-CBN and TV5 for their afternoon blocks Kapamilya Gold and Hapon Champion, respectively.

Also present at the groundbreaking event were ABS-CBN officials led by chief partnership officer Bobby Barreiro, digital head Jamie Lopez, international production head Ruel Bayani, Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal, and JRB Creative Production head Julie Anne Benitez.

Representing TV5 were TV5 president and CEO Guido Zaballero, Media5 COO Dino Laurena, content strategy and programming head Jillmer Dy, and Media5 Marketing head Vince Rodriguez.

Guido recalled how TV5 and ABS-CBN’s partnership came about, which started with the airing of select Kapamilya programs on the Kapatid network that eventually helped TV5 shift from being a sports network to a now full-fledged entertainment network.

“About three and a half years ago, we at TV5 decided to embark on a new journey. It was a journey that required us to renovate our home. Along the way, we reconnected with old friends and also got the chance to build new relationships. Of those new relationships, I’m glad to say that ABS-CBN was one of the first to say ‘sama ako diyan, we’ll help you with the renovation,’” he said.

He also shared how the expansion of TV5’s partnership with ABS-CBN will be beneficial to the Filipino viewers now that both Kapamilya primetime and afternoon shows will air on TV5.

“We proudly present the first two co-production projects between TV5 and ABS-CBN that are guaranteed to provide our Filipino audience with top-notch programs that will fill their afternoons with drama, intrigue, and excitement,” he said.

He added, “Mula hapon hanggang primetime, panalong-panalo ang ating mga Kapatid at Kapamilya. Let me take this opportunity to thank ABS-CBN for helping us nurture our partnership, for sharing with us your brilliance, your expertise, your unrivaled talent, for demonstrating to us your dedication to your craft and to the Filipino viewers.”

Celebrity guests were also in attendance for the back-to-back screenings. These include Carlo Aquino, RK Bagatsing, Jake Ejercito, Gillian Vicencio, and more Kapamilya stars.

Pira-Pirasong Paraiso and Nag-aapoy na Damdamin airs Mondays through Fridays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, A2Z, and TV5 beginning July 25 (Tuesday) at 3 p.m. and 3:50 p.m., respectively. Pira-Pirasong Paraiso will also air at 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays.