How Bea Alonzo takes care of her money

For Bea Alonzo, one of the mentor-judges in Battle of the Judges on GMA 7, the true measure of success goes beyond numbers — it isn’t just about assets, awards, social media followers or number of achievements.

With her romance with Dominic Roque very much out in the open, Bea Alonzo is often asked about their plans to settle down. Same goes for Dominic who would respond to the question in his past interview, “Sandali na lang. I’m going to do the proposal.”

Bea didn’t deny about having felt giddy with her beau’s response and revealed that she and Dom have been constantly talking about it.

“We always talk about it but only in jest. I would say, ‘O, baka doon ka pa mag-propose kaya kailangan maganda ako,’ because we have (out-of-the-country) trips that are already set. We’re going to Japan, we’re going to Madrid, so parang jino-joke ko s’ya na baka doon pa mag-propose kaya dapat maganda ako. But me, I always talk about our future like building a family together.”

Bea added that her mom, Mary Anne, and Dominic’s mother, Lena, are looking forward to seeing their grandchildren with them. Lena said she’s excited to have white-skinned grandchildren.

“They often talk about it whenever we are all together. I am very close to Dom’s family. Actually, we both are and there are times that we spend holidays with our respective families in my farm in Zambales.

“Actually, when I had a Facetime with my Mama this morning (we had our interview in the afternoon), she repeatedly asked me when am I going to have a baby, because I’m already 35 (years old).

“Honestly, there’s so much pressure outside but the extreme pressure comes from our respective families,” she amusingly said.

In spite of this, Bea is not fretting about it. She believes that getting married is not a race.

“Of course, we do not let the pressure affect us and we are not bothered by people constantly asking about settling down. Like what I’ve said before, we have our own timeline.

“I and Dom are in the best time of our relationship. We are really enjoying life together and I love my life with him. Even in the beginning, walang pilit doon sa relationship namin. It just flowed and it just turned into a really serious relationship. At first, I didn’t want to put a label on it because I didn’t want any pressure. So, same goes with getting married, we just want that to happen when it is supposed to happen,” she explained.

Bea is aware that when news broke about their romance, no one seemed to believe that it would last long. Some were saying that it’s not going to work given that Bea is a superstar while Dominic is a working actor. People were expecting to see her with someone who exceeds, if not equal, her worth. But Bea had already said in one of her video statements in the past that she is never after the financial status of a guy.

I asked if she was affected by what other people were saying in the beginning of their relationship and Bea responded, “To be honest with you, no, because I don’t get affected by what others say about my personal relationship. Although I got surprised when they (people) actually posted something (on social media) about Dom when we were dating, na parang hindi sila boto. That time, of course, Dom would get hurt why they were saying this or that.”

She continued, “He’s really supportive. He doesn’t compete with me. He just supports me because sometimes there are relationships that really add pressure to their already erratic schedules or already stressful life.”

“I think, if you’re truly happy in life, then that’s the real measure of success to me.’

Obviously, a meaningful relationship matters more to Bea than the negative opinions of other people. Her haters are certainly annoyed at how she just quietly lives her life full of love.

“And besides, Tito Boy, what they are seeing in (my) social media posts are just a glimpse of my real self. Dom understands me and that’s what matters to me,” she declared.

On television, Bea is not just an actress but also a mentor-judge who is all out supporting her talents in their pursuit to become part of the local entertainment industry on Battle of the Judges, Saturdays, 7:15 p.m. (GMA 7).

“Right now, I’m very collaborative but in the beginning, I was not because I started since I was 13 years old so I have evolved into someone who can make decisions. I’ve learned a lot along the way and I got to know myself more so I know what I can give (as an actor).”

As a mentor-judge, Bea knows who among the talents in her group need to be spoon-fed and who among them really know what they want. She expressed her eagerness to share with them her knowledge in acting “because I was once in their shoes. I was also a contestant before. Dati rin po akong sumasali sa mga beauty contest at doon ako na-discover. That’s why I also became a talent before I was given major roles. So, I know what it feels like to be a talent.”

There is no doubt that Bea is one of today’s busiest actors in the country. How does she take care of her money?

“I don’t live beyond my means, first of all. Second, I invest wisely. My mom is my biggest wealth manager, she also helps me a lot with my investments. Also, my manager (Shirley Kuan) is a big help when it comes to giving advice on investments.

“Even when I was starting, Mr. M (former Star Magic head and now Sparkle GMA Artist Center consultant Johnny Manahan) really helped me a lot by like telling me what to do with my money and investment,” said Bea, who, certainly, spends her hard-earned money wisely.