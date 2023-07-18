^

Entertainment

'We're not enemies, we just weren't meant for each other': Kris Aquino explains breakup with Mark Leviste

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 18, 2023 | 3:58pm
'We're not enemies, we just weren't meant for each other': Kris Aquino explains breakup with Mark Leviste
Kris and Mark
Kris Aquino, Mark Leviste

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino explained her breakup with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste. 

In her Instagram account, Kris said she didn't lie when she said that a long-distance relationship is difficult. 

"But I saw he has many dreams left to fulfill and many obligations to the people who gave him their vote. Sadly, I'm in the battle of my life precisely because I'm doing all I can to save my life because my 2 sons still need me,” she said. 

Kris acknowledged Mark for being there for her during her battles. 

“I'm realistic enough that Marc has a life beyond trying to help take care of me. I apologize for (being seemingly) selfish but why will I add stress in my life when I see his posts enjoying himself when I am suffering 8,000 miles away?” she said.

“If we had tried to stay together as a couple the ending would still be the same, tao rin ako na mapipikon at magtatampo dahil mararamdaman kong, hindi ba niya naisip ang hirap na pinagdadaanan ko?” she added.

The host-actress said that she and Mark were not just meant for each other. 

“Kaya minabuti ko nang sa akin nang manggaling kasi nakita at naramdaman kong hindi siya handa sa responsibilidad ng seryosong relasyon kasama ang isang babae na tinatanggap ang realidad na 'yung buhay n'ya ngayon ay pinahiram na oras lamang ng Diyos,” she said.

“Pareho kaming may karapatan na mabuhay sa paraan na pinakapayapa ang mga puso namin. I'm keeping my word that he will never read nor hear me saying anything negative about him because what for? We're not enemies, we just weren't meant for each other,” she added. 

RELATED'Once Upon A Time': Kris Aquino breaks up with Mark Leviste

KRIS AQUINO

MARK LEVISTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I have boundaries': Lea Salonga addresses viral video over alleged snubbing incident

'I have boundaries': Lea Salonga addresses viral video over alleged snubbing incident

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Broadway star Lea Salonga addressed the viral video showing her decline to take a photo with her fans waiting outside of her...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Please leave Rico in peace': Rico Yan's mother speaks out amid Sabrina M's relationship claims

'Please leave Rico in peace': Rico Yan's mother speaks out amid Sabrina M's relationship claims

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Rico Yan's mother Sita called out personalities using her son's name for popularity. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Bakla akong magmahal': Andrea Brillantes claims to have spent a million for Ricci Rivero

'Bakla akong magmahal': Andrea Brillantes claims to have spent a million for Ricci Rivero

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she gave everything to ex-boyfriend Ricci Rivero because she loved him...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lea Salonga doesn't mind losing fans to protect her boundaries

Lea Salonga doesn't mind losing fans to protect her boundaries

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Broadway star Lea Salonga revealed that she doesn't mind losing fans if it means protecting her boundaries. 
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Star Awards 2023 winners

LIST: Star Awards 2023 winners

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Erik Matti's "On The Job: The Missing 8" went home as the biggest winner of the 38th PMPC Star Awards for Movies held last...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ricci Rivero says his next relationship partner should be 'matured, simple'

Ricci Rivero says his next relationship partner should be 'matured, simple'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Controversial basketball player Ricci Rivero revealed what he learned about love. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Haunted Mansion,' a premiere without stars as strike bites

'Haunted Mansion,' a premiere without stars as strike bites

By Agence France-Presse | 2 hours ago
The "Haunted Mansion" premiere was scaled back after actors took to picket lines and movie and television production...
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Swift sets new records with 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version),' past albums

Taylor Swift sets new records with 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version),' past albums

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is now the first female artist to have 12 different albums hit the No. 1 spot of the Billboard...
Entertainment
fbtw
Deadly Love stars recall &lsquo;toxic&rsquo; past relationships

Deadly Love stars recall ‘toxic’ past relationships

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
The cast members of Viva One’s six-part series Deadly Love were asked during a press conference if they encountered...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with