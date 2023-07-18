'We're not enemies, we just weren't meant for each other': Kris Aquino explains breakup with Mark Leviste

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino explained her breakup with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste.

In her Instagram account, Kris said she didn't lie when she said that a long-distance relationship is difficult.

"But I saw he has many dreams left to fulfill and many obligations to the people who gave him their vote. Sadly, I'm in the battle of my life precisely because I'm doing all I can to save my life because my 2 sons still need me,” she said.

Kris acknowledged Mark for being there for her during her battles.

“I'm realistic enough that Marc has a life beyond trying to help take care of me. I apologize for (being seemingly) selfish but why will I add stress in my life when I see his posts enjoying himself when I am suffering 8,000 miles away?” she said.

“If we had tried to stay together as a couple the ending would still be the same, tao rin ako na mapipikon at magtatampo dahil mararamdaman kong, hindi ba niya naisip ang hirap na pinagdadaanan ko?” she added.

The host-actress said that she and Mark were not just meant for each other.

“Kaya minabuti ko nang sa akin nang manggaling kasi nakita at naramdaman kong hindi siya handa sa responsibilidad ng seryosong relasyon kasama ang isang babae na tinatanggap ang realidad na 'yung buhay n'ya ngayon ay pinahiram na oras lamang ng Diyos,” she said.

“Pareho kaming may karapatan na mabuhay sa paraan na pinakapayapa ang mga puso namin. I'm keeping my word that he will never read nor hear me saying anything negative about him because what for? We're not enemies, we just weren't meant for each other,” she added.

