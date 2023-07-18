^

Ricci Rivero says his next relationship partner should be 'matured, simple'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 18, 2023 | 3:09pm
Ricci Rivero
MANILA, Philippines — Controversial basketball player Ricci Rivero revealed what he learned about love. 

In his interview with Isko Moreno on his YouTube channel, the former Manila mayor asked Ricci what he learned from a relationship. 

“As long as nasa tama or nasa totoo ka, wala ka namang kailangan i-regret or wala kang babalikan na ‘dapat ganito, dapat ganyan.' Mas okay din siguro ‘yung wala masyadong taong involved sa relationship kasi mas wala ring makikialam,” Ricci said. 

“Mas focused ako du'n sa kung ano 'yung tingin kong makakabuti and mas importante… Wala talagang madudulot na mabuti kung ano man ‘yung sasabihin nila parang hindi na rin para sa akin na intindihin or paniwalaan kasi alam ko naman kung ano 'yung mga nangyayari,” he added. 

When asked what qualities he is looking for in a girl, Ricci said: “Matured, simple, family-oriented at may takot sa Diyos.” 

Ricci's last relationship was with Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes. 

Andrea recently revealed that she gave everything to ex-boyfriend Ricci Rivero because she loved him. 

In her recent interview with Vice Ganda, Andrea claimed that almost all of Ricci's things in his condominium were her gifts for the basketball player. 

“Todo po ako as in, actually bakla akong magmahal, bakla rin akong magregalo sobra, hay!” Andrea said. 

“Siguro po umabot ng milyon. Ganu’n ako mag-love, eh,” she added. — Video from Isko Moreno YouTube channel

