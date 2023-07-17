Julie Anne San Jose admits getting 'starstruck' with 'It's Showtime' hosts

Julie Anne San Jose appeared on the July 17, 2023 episode of "It's Showtime."

MANILA, Philippines — Julie Anne San Jose and Vice Ganda aired their mutual admiration for each other when the former visited "It's Showtime" for the first time earlier today.

Julie Anne opened the show by singing the current hit K-pop song "Cupid," by girl group Fifty Fifty.

"First time kong napanood 'yung prod na kinakanta 'yan. Laging sinasayaw 'yan e," Vice Ganda said, referring to Julie's sing-and-dance number.

Julie Anne said that she is happy to grace the stage of the popular noontime show, which started airing on GMA-7's sister channel, GTV, last July 1 after its contract with TV5 ended last June 30.

"It's truly an honor and privilege to be with you guys," she said, who was also seen hugging Ogie Alcasid, with whom she used to work with and co-host some of GMA-7's musical variety shows before the latter transferred to ABS-CBN.

Vice Ganda poked fun at himself and Anne Curtis when he pointed out their '90s-inspired hairdos. He asked Julie what she thinks about them now that she has seen them on their show.

"Natutuwa ako kasi nasta-starstruck ako sa inyong lahat," the singer-actress said.

Vice and Anne's co-hosts, including Amy Perez, Kim Chiu, Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, Ryan Bang and Ogie were also with them on the stage.

Vice complimented Julie Anne by saying she is among the good singers in the country.

"Every week kailangan kumanta siya. Oo 'di ba kasi ang ganda-ganda ng boses nito. Maha-happy ang madlang people na marinig ang boses ni Julie Anne San Jose," Vice said.

Vhong added, "At magaling pang sumayaw."

After her production number, Julie Anne also gamely joined one of the show's segments, "Rampanalo."

Julie Anne said during the show's online segment that her "Showtime" appearance is memorable.

"Definitely one for the books and sana hindi ito ang last. Sana may susunod pa," she said.

