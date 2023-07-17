Sheryn Regis goes on concert tour abroad to celebrate career milestone

Sheryn Regis celebrates her 20 years in the music industry by embarking on a series of shows, which commenced at Music Museum and continues in Canada and the US. The Crystal Voice of Asia treats fans to a repertoire that includes her signature songs and shares the center stage with fellow Filipino singers like Ima Castro, Dessa and Carol Banawa.

MANILA, Philippines — Sheryn Regis gave fans, family and friends inspired performances for the Manila leg of her 20th Anniversary Concert Series billed All Out. The Crystal Voice of Asia simply lived up to the title, which seemed to be the bar — the standard — she had set for herself for the musical presentation.

This is the kind of showcase Sheryn promises to treat audiences abroad. In fact, she already wrapped up her Montreal and Toronto, Canada shows.

Sheryn is in the thick of preparations for the next performances at Astoria World Manor in New York on July 22; Auburn Performing Arts Centre, Seattle, July 29; and Michael J. Fox Theatre, Vancouver, Canada, July 30. She will also bring the concert series to the Historic BAL Theatre in San Francisco on Aug. 5; Coast Lethbridge Hotel and Conference Center, Alberta, Canada, Aug. 12; and The Grand Center, Texas, Aug. 19.

The Music Museum edition, however, set Sheryn Regis: All Out in motion.

On coming out as being part of the LGBTQIA+ community: I’m proud because I know I’m now very free.

“I felt like (it) was successful,” answered Sheryn when The STAR asked for her reaction to the July 8 kick-off show in a recent phone interview. “It was a successful because I know hard work talaga ang ginawa namin for this (I know really the hard work that we put in it), a kick-off (to my upcoming shows)… I had a lot of people, whom I know, came also. I felt their love and support.”

Aside from performing before followers abroad, Sheryn also looks forward to meeting again singer-performers such as Dessa, Carol Banawa and Divo Bayer and sharing the concert stage with them. She will also be joined by Ima Castro and JMRTN of RetroSPECT. Also on her guest list are Tootsie Guevara, Ella May Jan Saison and Tim Pavino.

For show details, visit www.jaroproductions.com.

According to Sheryn, the planning for the 20th anniversary concert started December of last year. The Music Museum repertoire was comprised of tunes that were related to the theme and songs that she popularized. Yes, part of the mix was her collection of teleserye theme songs.

Her Top Four themes, as she shared with this paper, are, “Of course, Kailan Kaya for Marina is on the list, Hindi Ko Kayang Iwan Ka from Gulong ng Palad, Maria Flordeluna, which is also my favorite, and Dito Ba of Prinsesa ng Banyera. I would sing that song when I was a kid. I never expected that I would (sing it) for a teleserye. Kasi kinanta ko yan parang nursery rhyme ko ata yan, eh.”

What’s in the pipeline after she completes the concert series?

“There’s a lot,” said she. “After this tour, probably, we’ll do another album (for) Star Music since I am under the label. I released an album last 2021, which consists of songs like Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw and Sabi Mo. You know my songs are more on drama, buhay ng tao (people’s lives), probably, we’ll do something else. Perhaps, I will have some upbeat songs, but not too upbeat, so I could explore a bit and my music will also evolve.”

As a recognizable artist, or as she put it “a public figure,” Sheryn said, “I think people should know also like who they are idolizing and looking up to. Para sa akin, siguro naging open book lang talaga yung buhay ko.”

She was referring to her coming out and being part of the LGBTQIA+ community. “I am just proud because na alam ko naman na I am very free,” shared she. “This is me now, I’m not the Sheryn you knew before (who was) very controlled. I was holding back. I couldn’t express my true self.”

She recalled it was difficult to open up about her gender identity in the ‘90s because of the fear of being judged by others. So, she conformed to the norms, but sometimes felt “na parang may kulang talaga (that something was really lacking in me).”

And there’s a proper or right time for everything, as they say. The singer identifies herself as a lipstick lesbian.

“I know not everyone really accepts me, ang importante sa akin ay yung family ko and friends ko na tanggap ako (what’s important to me is that my family and friends accept me). Our partnership is like getting stronger din naman,” continued Sheryn, who has found love with YouTube vlogger and entrepreneur Mel de Guia.

“Two years na po (We’ve been partners for two years),” she said and added her two cents’ worth on how to keep a relationship strong. “Wala namang perfect talaga na relationship (There’s no perfect relationship). There are arguments, sometimes there’s trouble, but sometimes it’s how you deal with it and how you choose that partner despite the chaos, despite the trouble, despite the arguments you have. It’s the way you deal with it, you always choose that partner, parang kumbaga you always have a choice.”

“If you always choose that person despite the flaws, nandyan yung magandang partnership (then, there’s good partnership),” added she. “Kumbaga accept the flaws and then, you look more on the positive side, di ba may weakness tayo? You look on that someone’s strength, your partner’s strength, kung may weakness man siya, so maagapan yun, alam mo yun.”

Regardless of both partners’ gender descriptions and identities, Sheryn said it also boils down to having a give-and-take relationship. Such is an ingredient for something romantic and beautiful to work and last.