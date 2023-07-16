Ben&Ben enters â€˜new era of musical growthâ€™ with latest single, international tour

^

Ben&Ben enters ‘new era of musical growth’ with latest single, international tour

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
July 16, 2023 | 12:00am
The members of Ben&Ben — Paolo Benjamin Guico, Miguel Benjamin Guico, Poch Barretto, Jam Villanueva, Agnes Reoma, Pat Lasaten, Andrew de Pano, Toni Muñoz, and Keifer Cabugao — recently performed in London for the first leg of their Could Be Something tour.

When folk-pop band Ben&Ben was just starting out six years ago, the “could be something” moment for them that turned into something special was the friendship and chemistry they built over time. Up to this day, they still continue to make “magic” together through their music.

With the release of their first single for this year, Could Be Something, “a song about turning doubt into belief,” the nine-piece collective has signaled a new era of the group’s musical growth and evolution.

The band described the new track as “the revival of hope after being caught in a very cynical place. It’s the feeling you get after meeting someone who inexplicably makes you believe in love again, or finding a new passion that sparks life in you.”

Co-produced by Run and Sam Marquez, the electronic-leaning ditty, combined with city pop elements and tropicalia beats, is more than just being a love song. The fresh track is also a “reminder to believe, surrender, and let go during challenging times.”

According to lead vocalist Paolo Benjamin Guico, Ben&Ben “took the risk for this new chapter of music.” They drew inspiration from the sounds they have heard all around and from the stories of people whom they have met.

“I think it’s something that organically came together,” Paolo’s twin brother, Miguel Benjamin, offered during the press launch of their latest single in Makati City.

He explained, “Lyrically, a lot of it is influenced by the changes in our personal lives. A lot of us are (going through changes). We are at that point where even in our personal lives, we are taking a lot of risks like moving on to other places. Some of us got married. Some of us are having major changes in life.”

“I guess that’s part of it because six years old na kami as a band. So we went through a lot as a band in those years and like in a long-term relationship, you will reach a point that major changes will come to each and every one,” he added.

Sharing some personal details, Miguel said he is “very much enjoying” his married life with wife Karelle Bulan.

The nine-piece collective has just dropped their latest single Could Be Something.
Photos from Ben&Ben’s Instagram

Quoting the band’s violinist Keifer Cabugao, Miguel offered, “I also say the same thing. It’s just my personal opinion, it’s highly recommended — I mean, the married life.”

Kiefer chimed in, “If you are sure of love, it doesn’t make sense not to move forward without that person. It’s kinda, it has to be done now because we have to be one.”

Just like what Miguel said earlier, he is relishing every moment of his married life.  “And I think the reason why is because I feel like this is the most that I, we, both have ever grown up ever. When you get married pala, there’s a lot of growth and there are so many ways that you can love her na hindi mo akalain na kaya mo. That’s all I can say.”

Likewise, when asked to cite an experience of the band that “could be something” that turned into something magical, percussionist Toni Muñoz answered, “Right in front of you this band. Six years ago, we didn’t know each other because we came from different worlds (and) circles. So at that time, we didn’t imagine that this would happen. So I think yun yung isang pinakamalaking ‘could be something’ that became ‘something.’”

“When we started out, we were not friends,” Miguel furthered. “Our mutual friend is just the two of us (Paolo). It just so happened that individually, we admired them as musicians actually.”

They would just jam casually, no work involved, shared Miguel. “And then eventually, it turned out to be, we invited them individually to record instruments for some of the songs. Up until that night na sa sobrang kapal na ng alam mo yung project pie sobrang dami ng layers, I said, ‘How can we do this live?’ So we said, ‘Let’s try to meet everyone.’”

And that’s the time that they all got connected and rehearsed a few songs in a studio. They were just supposed to do one show but they ended up staging more gigs. “All of us had that chemistry on stage and off stage,” stated Miguel.

“We did a couple of shows together. And then we ended up deciding na, ‘Guys, pwede na ‘tong… Why don’t we define the relationship as a band?”

They officially formed Ben&Ben in 2017 and the rest is history.

“Yung hugot nung beginnings parang may something eh,” observed Keifer. “There was really something. So from that time, we didn’t have any picture or vision of where we were going. Siguro yung vision lang natin nun kung anong next party tayo tutugtog. But like for us I think the magic came from through friendship and relationship that was brewing. It ‘could be something.’”

Ben&Ben recently performed in London for the first leg of their Could Be Something tour and will head to Los Angeles, Toronto, Sydney and Dubai. The music tour is in collaboration with ABS-CBN Global and 1MX Music Festival.

(Could Be Something is out on all digital platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment).

