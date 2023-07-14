TAPE to sue former 'Eat Bulaga' members â€” report

TAPE to sue former 'Eat Bulaga' members — report

MANILA, Philippines — Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) is reportedly filing a case against former members of "Eat Bulaga" (EB).

According to the column of Gorgy Rula on Pilipino Star Ngayon, the production company is set to file an unspecified case against two members of the noontime show.

"Abangan naman natin ang kasong isasampa ng TAPE, Inc. laban sa dating taga-Eat Bulaga. Ang dinig namin, dalawang dating taga-EB ang kakasuhan nila. Wala lang kaming ideya kung sino ang mga ito, at ano ang isasampang kaso," Rula wrote on his Showbiz Ganern! column.

Last Thursday, news broke out that Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon filed a complaint against TAPE and GMA, which airs the show, for alleged copyright infringement and unfair competition.

In a report on The STAR, the trio collectively known as TVJ, filed the complaint last June 30 after TAPE and GMA replayed some episodes of "Eat Bulaga" without TVJ's consent.

Additionally, TAPE and GMA received the summons from the Marikina Court that requires them to file an answer to the complaint within 30 days.

TVJ and the rest of their co-hosts, including Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, Allan K, Maine Mendoza, Ryan Agoncillo, Ryzza Mae Dizon and Paolo Ballesteros, resigned from TAPE Inc. last May 31.

Last July 1, TVJ and their co-hosts returned to TV via their new TV5 show "E.A.T."

TAPE's "Eat Bulaga" has a new set of hosts since TVJ and their co-hosts left.

"Eat Bulaga" is set to mark its 44th anniversary this July 29.

