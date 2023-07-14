^

Entertainment

TAPE to sue former 'Eat Bulaga' members — report

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 14, 2023 | 11:45am
TAPE to sue former 'Eat Bulaga' members â€” report
"Eat Bulaga" original hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon
"Eat Bulaga" / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) is reportedly filing a case against former members of "Eat Bulaga" (EB). 

According to the column of Gorgy Rula on Pilipino Star Ngayon, the production company is set to file an unspecified case against two members of the noontime show. 

"Abangan naman natin ang kasong isasampa ng TAPE, Inc. laban sa dating taga-Eat Bulaga. Ang dinig namin, dalawang dating taga-EB ang kakasuhan nila. Wala lang kaming ideya kung sino ang mga ito, at ano ang isasampang kaso," Rula wrote on his Showbiz Ganern! column. 

Last Thursday, news broke out that Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon filed a complaint against TAPE and GMA, which airs the show, for alleged copyright infringement and unfair competition. 

In a report on The STAR, the trio collectively known as TVJ, filed the complaint last June 30 after TAPE and GMA replayed some episodes of "Eat Bulaga" without TVJ's consent. 

Additionally, TAPE and GMA received the summons from the Marikina Court that requires them to file an answer to the complaint within 30 days. 

TVJ and the rest of their co-hosts, including Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, Allan K, Maine Mendoza, Ryan Agoncillo, Ryzza Mae Dizon and Paolo Ballesteros, resigned from TAPE Inc. last May 31. 

Last July 1, TVJ and their co-hosts returned to TV via their new TV5 show "E.A.T." 

TAPE's "Eat Bulaga" has a new set of hosts since TVJ and their co-hosts left. 

"Eat Bulaga" is set to mark its 44th anniversary this July 29. 

RELATED: TVJ files copyright infringement charges vs TAPE, GMA

EAT BULAGA

GMA-7

TAPE INC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TAPE, GMA respond to TVJ copyright infringement charges

TAPE, GMA respond to TVJ copyright infringement charges

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc. responded to Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon's copyright infringement...
Entertainment
fbtw
Willie Revillame open to collaborate with TAPE

Willie Revillame open to collaborate with TAPE

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin revealed that Willie Revillame is open for communication with Television and Production...
Entertainment
fbtw
TVJ files copyright infringement charges vs TAPE, GMA

TVJ files copyright infringement charges vs TAPE, GMA

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Original “Eat Bulaga” hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon, collectively known as TVJ, have filed a complaint...
Entertainment
fbtw
APO&rsquo;s Jim and Boboy recall how &lsquo;farewell concert&rsquo; led to 50 years of music

APO’s Jim and Boboy recall how ‘farewell concert’ led to 50 years of music

By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
Exactly 50 years ago, the APO Hiking Society was supposed to disband.
Entertainment
fbtw
Claudine Barretto plans to sue Sabrina M over Rico Yan relationship claims

Claudine Barretto plans to sue Sabrina M over Rico Yan relationship claims

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz revealed that actress Claudine Barretto is planning to file a case against '90s sexy star...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Review: Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' tackles world fears about AI

Review: Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' tackles world fears about AI

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
What makes "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning: Part One" so impressive is how it maintains the skillful action magnificence...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino-Brazilian wins Miss Grand Philippines 2023; Herlene Budol is Miss Tourism World Philippines

Filipino-Brazilian wins Miss Grand Philippines 2023; Herlene Budol is Miss Tourism World Philippines

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 hours ago
Nikki De Moura of Cagayan de Oro City bested 29 other hopefuls to emerge as the first-ever winner of the Miss Grand Philippines...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dingdong Dantes: Being busy is good

Dingdong Dantes: Being busy is good

By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
Dingdong Dantes views his Amazing Earth host persona as a storyteller of tales about our planet and the animal kingdom, plus...
Entertainment
fbtw
Katrina Paula debunks Sabrina M's relationship claim over Rico Yan

Katrina Paula debunks Sabrina M's relationship claim over Rico Yan

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Former sexy star Katrina Paula debunked Sabrina M's claim that the latter had a relationship with actor Rico Yan back th...
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS docu, new 'Tokyo Revengers' anime among new content arriving on Disney+

BTS docu, new 'Tokyo Revengers' anime among new content arriving on Disney+

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Streaming platform Disney+ is preparing to release more content from the Asia-Pacific region, including original projects,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with