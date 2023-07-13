Willie Revillame open to collaborate with TAPE

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin revealed that Willie Revillame is open for communication with Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE Inc.).

In an episode of "Cristy FerMinute," Cristy said that Willie was invited to be a guest on the July 1 episode of "Eat Bulaga" to compete with Sharon Cuneta's guesting in "EAT."

"Ang gusto po nila, lumabas si Willie (Revillame) sa di-lehitimong Eat Bulaga! at tatapatan ang unang sultada ng Tito, Vic, and Joey at Dabarkads dito po sa TV5," Cristy said.

"Gusto nila noong Sabado. Isa lang ang sinabi ni Willie, ‘Matindi ang respeto ko sa Tito, Vic, and Joey. Hindi ko magagawa ‘yon.’ Ang ganda ‘di ba?” she added.

Cristy, however, then said that Willie is open to collaborate with TAPE for "Wowowin's" return.

“Pero, kung ang dahilan kung bakit n’yo ko kaharap ngayon ay ang 'Wowowin,' sige pag-usapan natin,” Willie said, according to Cristy.

