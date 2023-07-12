^

Sharon Cuneta reacts to 'Maging Sino Ka Man' remake; shares advice for Barbie Forteza, David Licauco

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
July 12, 2023 | 5:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta only heard about GMA Network’s upcoming remake of her 1991 romantic-comedy-action movie with Robin Padilla, “Maging Sino Ka Man,” last Friday, when she was launched as new endorser of insurance company InLife together with daughter Miel Pangilinan.

The GMA remake will be a series starring Barbie Forteza as Monique, the character Sharon portrayed in the film; while David Licauco will play Carding, Robin’s role in the movie.

“It’s okay, it’s okay,” Sharon said briefly about the planned remake.

“I do hope they really do a good job because it means so much to me and Robin,” she added.

When asked for advice for Barbie and David, Sharon said: “No, I think they’d make their own mark. They would make their own type of ‘Maging Sino Ka Man’ that this generation will enjoy, at the same time, keep the integrity of the original ‘Maging Sino Ka Man’ of Robin’s and me.” — Video by EC Toledo

RELATED: Barbie Forteza, David Licauco to star in 'Maging Sino Ka Man' remake

