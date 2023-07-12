^

Entertainment

'Drag Race Philippines' reveals Season 2 queens, premiere date

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 12, 2023 | 2:06pm
'Drag Race Philippines' reveals Season 2 queens, premiere date
"Drag Race Philippines Season 2" poster
Drag Race Philippines via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — The season 2 of "Drag Race Philippines" is arriving this August with a brand new batch of queens.

Social media accounts for the reality competition show posted its "Meet the Queens" teaser on July 11, introducing the upcoming season's latest 12 contestants.

"Mabuheyyy b*itches (pronounced as beaches, in true summer fashion), get ready to sizzle because 'Drag Race Philippines' is back and is hotter than ever!" said host Paolo Ballesteros in a beach-inspired drag outfit.

In line with the season's summer theme, the new queens all posed with summer items like sunscreen, ice cream, a rainbow umbrella, water guns, sunglasses, and a boiling thermometer because "Mercury is in retrograde."

Some callbacks to the Philippines itself were Bohol's Chocolate Hills on fire, the Bangui windmills in Ilocos Norte as fans, mangoes and watermelons, and a reference to Azenith Briones' iconic line "Edi magsayawan na lang tayo" from "Temptation Island."

"The queens of Season 2 are ready for the party of a lifetime! Amana mga accla, activate!" end Ballesteros' Mama Pao in the teaser.

These are the 12 Season 2 queens, who were also given individual posters on social media, in alphabetical order:

  • Arizona Brandy - a drag mother of the Rapture Royalties who frequents Cubao's Rapture and is a self-proclaimed Adele impersonator
  • Astrid Mercury - a call center agent who performs at at Nectar, Club Level, and Chelu with a background in cheerleading and stunts
  • Bernie - one of the country's experienced drag queens with 16 years under belt and a regular at O-Bar
  • Captivating KatKat - a multi-awarded drag queen who went viral for her rendition of "Let It Go" from "Frozen" and performs at Manila's One 690 Entertainment Bar 
  • DeeDee Marié Holliday - a world-renowned queen who advocates for AIDS awareness and LGBTQIA+ rights with more than a decade of experience
  • Hana Beshie - an architect from the Haus of LaFeya and the queer-events managing team G-Spot
  • Matilduh - a multimedia drag queen from Ilocos also working as an events designer and florist
  • M1ss Jade So - a fashion design student and a "fierce advocate of doll domination"
  • Nicole Pardaux - a Cebuana queen who entered the drag scene during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • ØV C--T - the Cavite-born "Enigmatic Provocateur" who formed Drag Playhouse PH with Season 1 queens Eva Le Queen, Marina Summers, and Prince
  • Tiny Deluxe - a relatively new queen who, as her name suggests, is the drag daughter of Season 1 queen Viñas Deluxe
  • Veruschka Levels - a photographer and makeup artist from Hong Kong who has worked with Rita Ora and Gretchen Barretto

Bernie, Captivating KatKat, and M1ss Jade So are the show's first transwomen contestants. M1ss Jade So is also a drag relative of the previosuly mentioned Season 1 queens Eva Le Queen, Marina Summers, and Prince.

Related: Manila Luzon reaffirms Filipino drag as ‘best in the world’

Astrid Mercury is the drag daughter of Season 1 finalist Xilhouette while DeeDee Marié Holliday is the drag mother of yet another Season 1 queen, Brigiding.

Tiny Deluxe is also the first contestant from Marinduque. Other first-time representatives for their provinces are Cagayan de Oro's Hana Beshie and Cebu duo Nicole Pardaux and Veruschka Levels.

Joining Mama Pao again as permanent judges are "RuPaul's Drag Race" veteran Jiggly Caliente and trans host-actress KaladKaren.

The debut season of "Drag Race Philippines" saw Precious Paula Nicole from the Divine Divas winning to become the Philippines' first drag superstar.

"Drag Race Philippines Season 2" premieres on HBO GO and Wow Presents Plus on August 2. Like its predecessor, this season will have a corresponding "Untucked" companion show.

RELATED: Philippine 'Swifties' flock to Taylor Sheesh show

DRAG RACE

DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sharon Cuneta not closing doors on noontime shows guesting, but 'E.A.T.' is priority
play
Exclusive

Sharon Cuneta not closing doors on noontime shows guesting, but 'E.A.T.' is priority

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“Megastar” Sharon Cuneta is open to guest “anywhere” but clarified that Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rob Gomez honors his former actress-mom in showbiz career

Rob Gomez honors his former actress-mom in showbiz career

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Rob Gomez is one of the two dashing and dependable leading men of Herlene Budol in Magandang Dilag. The other is Benjamin...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mark Leviste responds to Kris Aquino's breakup post

Mark Leviste responds to Kris Aquino's breakup post

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste posted on his social media accounts his reaction to Kris Aquino's breakup post.
Entertainment
fbtw
Janella Salvador shares cryptic post after not included in Star Magic catalog cover

Janella Salvador shares cryptic post after not included in Star Magic catalog cover

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador wrote a cryptic post after she was not included in the cover of Star Magic 30 catalog...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards misses Dabarkads, sad for TVJ departure from 'Eat Bulaga'

Alden Richards misses Dabarkads, sad for TVJ departure from 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor Alden Richards admitted that he's sad for the sudden transfer of the "legit" Dabarkads to TV5. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
KZ Tandingan on husband: What did I do to deserve this kind of love?

KZ Tandingan on husband: What did I do to deserve this kind of love?

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
KZ Tandingan’s newly-dropped single Dito Ka Lang is an ode to her husband, singer TJ Monterde.
Entertainment
fbtw
Elton John hails fans at emotional final farewell show

Elton John hails fans at emotional final farewell show

14 hours ago
Surrounded by emotional fans from around the globe, Elton John hailed them as his “lifeblood” as he gave his final...
Entertainment
fbtw
MTRCB approves 'Barbie' for commercial release

MTRCB approves 'Barbie' for commercial release

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
The Movie & Television Review & Classification Board has greenlit Warner Bros.' upcoming movie "Barbie" starring Margot...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino-Japanese reportedly 1st half-Pinay to be crowned Miss Japan; competes at Miss Supranational 2023

Filipino-Japanese reportedly 1st half-Pinay to be crowned Miss Japan; competes at Miss Supranational 2023

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 23 hours ago
Mayuko Hanawa was proclaimed Miss Supranational Japan 2022, besting 17 other aspirants for the title.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Deadpool 3' first look teases Hugh Jackman in classic Wolverine costume

'Deadpool 3' first look teases Hugh Jackman in classic Wolverine costume

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have released a first look image of their upcoming movie "Deadpool 3" which will see...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with