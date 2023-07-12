^

Entertainment

Alden Richards defends Sharon Cuneta from bashing after teasing him to Maine Mendoza

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 12, 2023 | 8:30am
Alden Richards defends Sharon Cuneta from bashing after teasing him to Maine Mendoza
Alden Richards and Sharon Cuneta
Alden Richards, Sharon Cuneta

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards defended Sharon Cuneta after the "Megastar" received a lot of criticism when she teased Maine Mendoza with Maine's former love team partner, Alden.

“Hindi ko rin po kasi alam kung paano maintindihan nu’ng mga manonood 'yung delivery po ni Ms. Sharon, but I think she meant well," Alden said during the press conference of his new show "Battle of the Judges."

“Siguro kung feeling po nu’ng iba na nabastos in a way si Arjo at Maine, of course dahil ikakasal na, siguro naman po hindi iyon 'yung intention ni Ms. Sharon," he added. 

Alden asked social media users to stop bashing Sharon. 

“Sana naman po huwag nating husgahan agad, and kumbaga, of course, we pay respect to the couple kasi nga po ikakasal na sila. But siguro na-excite lang din si Ms. Sharon that time. Kasi nga, first balik niya sa 'Eat Bulaga' after that time,” he said. 

“Nakukuwento rin po niya sa akin na fan po siya ng AlDub before so, feeling ko po, it’s out of excitement. Sana lang po huwag po masyadong personalin. Kumbaga, wala pong issue na gustong simulan 'yung pag-guest po ni Mama (Sharon) du’n. So, i-forgive na lang natin 'yung situation. 'Wag masyadong harsh,” he added. 

Sharon was the special guest of the Dabarkads in the pilot airing of "EAT" on TV5. 

During the episode, Sharon told Maine: “Maine, congrats, ha. Nagsu-shooting ako ngayon. May kasama ako, 'yung anak kong bago, 'yung bago kong son. Ang pangalan niya Alden."

“Uy, pero congrats, ha. Hi Alden, nandito si Maine,” Sharon added. 

Fans of Maine and her fiance Arjo Atayde found Sharon's teasing as insensitive. 

RELATED: Alden Richards misses Dabarkads, sad for TVJ departure from 'Eat Bulaga'

ALDEN RICHARDS

MAINE MENDOZA

SHARON CUNETA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sharon Cuneta not closing doors on noontime shows guesting, but 'E.A.T.' is priority
play
Exclusive

Sharon Cuneta not closing doors on noontime shows guesting, but 'E.A.T.' is priority

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 23 hours ago
“Megastar” Sharon Cuneta is open to guest “anywhere” but clarified that Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rob Gomez honors his former actress-mom in showbiz career

Rob Gomez honors his former actress-mom in showbiz career

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Rob Gomez is one of the two dashing and dependable leading men of Herlene Budol in Magandang Dilag. The other is Benjamin...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards misses Dabarkads, sad for TVJ departure from 'Eat Bulaga'

Alden Richards misses Dabarkads, sad for TVJ departure from 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor Alden Richards admitted that he's sad for the sudden transfer of the "legit" Dabarkads to TV5. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Mark Leviste responds to Kris Aquino's breakup post

Mark Leviste responds to Kris Aquino's breakup post

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste posted on his social media accounts his reaction to Kris Aquino's breakup post.
Entertainment
fbtw
Janella Salvador shares cryptic post after not included in Star Magic catalog cover

Janella Salvador shares cryptic post after not included in Star Magic catalog cover

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador wrote a cryptic post after she was not included in the cover of Star Magic 30 catalog...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Elton John hails fans at emotional final farewell show

Elton John hails fans at emotional final farewell show

10 hours ago
Surrounded by emotional fans from around the globe, Elton John hailed them as his “lifeblood” as he gave his final...
Entertainment
fbtw
MTRCB approves 'Barbie' for commercial release

MTRCB approves 'Barbie' for commercial release

By Kristofer Purnell | 15 hours ago
The Movie & Television Review & Classification Board has greenlit Warner Bros.' upcoming movie "Barbie" starring Margot...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino-Japanese reportedly 1st half-Pinay to be crowned Miss Japan; competes at Miss Supranational 2023

Filipino-Japanese reportedly 1st half-Pinay to be crowned Miss Japan; competes at Miss Supranational 2023

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 18 hours ago
Mayuko Hanawa was proclaimed Miss Supranational Japan 2022, besting 17 other aspirants for the title.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Deadpool 3' first look teases Hugh Jackman in classic Wolverine costume

'Deadpool 3' first look teases Hugh Jackman in classic Wolverine costume

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have released a first look image of their upcoming movie "Deadpool 3" which will see...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with