Alden Richards defends Sharon Cuneta from bashing after teasing him to Maine Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards defended Sharon Cuneta after the "Megastar" received a lot of criticism when she teased Maine Mendoza with Maine's former love team partner, Alden.

“Hindi ko rin po kasi alam kung paano maintindihan nu’ng mga manonood 'yung delivery po ni Ms. Sharon, but I think she meant well," Alden said during the press conference of his new show "Battle of the Judges."

“Siguro kung feeling po nu’ng iba na nabastos in a way si Arjo at Maine, of course dahil ikakasal na, siguro naman po hindi iyon 'yung intention ni Ms. Sharon," he added.

Alden asked social media users to stop bashing Sharon.

“Sana naman po huwag nating husgahan agad, and kumbaga, of course, we pay respect to the couple kasi nga po ikakasal na sila. But siguro na-excite lang din si Ms. Sharon that time. Kasi nga, first balik niya sa 'Eat Bulaga' after that time,” he said.

“Nakukuwento rin po niya sa akin na fan po siya ng AlDub before so, feeling ko po, it’s out of excitement. Sana lang po huwag po masyadong personalin. Kumbaga, wala pong issue na gustong simulan 'yung pag-guest po ni Mama (Sharon) du’n. So, i-forgive na lang natin 'yung situation. 'Wag masyadong harsh,” he added.

Sharon was the special guest of the Dabarkads in the pilot airing of "EAT" on TV5.

During the episode, Sharon told Maine: “Maine, congrats, ha. Nagsu-shooting ako ngayon. May kasama ako, 'yung anak kong bago, 'yung bago kong son. Ang pangalan niya Alden."

“Uy, pero congrats, ha. Hi Alden, nandito si Maine,” Sharon added.

Fans of Maine and her fiance Arjo Atayde found Sharon's teasing as insensitive.

