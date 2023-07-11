^

Mark Leviste responds to Kris Aquino's breakup post

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 11, 2023 | 2:48pm
Kris and Mark
MANILA, Philippines — Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste posted on his social media accounts his reaction to Kris Aquino's breakup post.

"Love Never Fails," Mark wrote on his Twitter with a yellow heart emoji, which Kris always uses in her posts. 

The polician also posted on his Instgram story the popular 1 Corinthians 13:4–8 verse using his and Kris' photo. 

"Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth.

"Love does not delight in evil but rejoices the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hope all things, endures all things. Love never fails." 

Kris revealed last night that she and Mark have broken up. She thanked Mark for letting her experience love again. 

“We may not have had our ‘happily ever after’ but being sick has really taught me to look at the glass half full - thank you for giving me the chance to again experience the magic of Once Upon a Time,” she said. 

RELATED: 'Once Upon A Time': Kris Aquino breaks up with Mark Leviste

