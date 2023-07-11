^

'Once Upon A Time': Kris Aquino breaks up with Mark Leviste

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 11, 2023 | 7:34am
Mark Leviste and Kris Aquino
MANILA, Philippines — TV host Kris Aquino revealed that she and Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste have broken up. 

In a lengthy Instagram post last night, Kris said that Mark wasn’t only her boyfriend but her best friend. 

“This is a long overdue Gratitude post. Marc (yes it’s with a C) @markleviste is leaving to go home to fulfill his obligations to his Batangas constituents. Nobody I’ve ever been in a relationship with has ever given me as much love & encouragement. He wasn’t only my boyfriend, he became my best friend and confidante, talagang maaasahan. The usage of WAS is correct,” she said. 

“My condition (the connective tissue disease which in my case seems to be my Churg Strauss, the progression of my Crest Syndrome, and the start of both rheumatoid arthritis and SLE) has gotten progressively worse, from all my physical manifestations (namamaga both my right & left knees, there’s excruciating pain especially on my entire left leg, and my right knee, swelling in my lower back, and purplish blue toenails, the pain is so bad that taking a few steps kinakaya ko BUT longer walks kailangan nang mag wheelchair.),” she added. 

Kris said that she asked Mark for a pause in their relationship. 

“I asked Marc for a pause because with my condition the way it is now, I’m self aware enough to know that a long distance relationship will be next to impossible for us to maintain. For the Filipinos working all over the world, I know I’m blessed to have kuya Josh & Bimb with me - but most moms reading this will agree, we don’t want our kids to suffer from anxiety about our health, especially kung solo parent ka like me,” she said. 

Kris also thanked Mark's kids for being supportive of their relationship.

“To A.L. and C.L. thank you for being so warm, polite, appreciative and so easy to get along. Like I promised while your dad’s not around consider the home we’ve leased to be yours as well,” she added. 

Kris said that she wanted Mark to fulfill his job as a vice governor as he will always has a place in her heart. 

“Thank you Marc for being here for me especially when my 2 'giants' went home BUT our reality is that there’s a Pacific Ocean that divides us, a 15 hour time difference, and a 13 hour flight. You know how much I believe in you and the last thing I want is to be an obstacle in your career as a public servant. This isn’t just a line, you will always have a place in my heart,” she said. 

She thanked Mark for letting her experience love again. 

“We may not have had our ‘happily ever after’ but being sick has really taught me to look at the glass half full - thank you for giving me the chance to again experience the magic of Once Upon a Time,” she said. 

