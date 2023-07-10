^

Entertainment

Alden Richards misses Dabarkads, sad for TVJ departure from 'Eat Bulaga'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 10, 2023 | 4:01pm
Alden Richards misses Dabarkads, sad for TVJ departure from 'Eat Bulaga'
Alden Richards
Alden Richards via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards admitted that he's sad for the sudden transfer of the "legit" Dabarkads to TV5.

During the recent press conference of his upcoming GMA-7 show "Battle of the Judges," Alden said he's still in contact with the Dabarkads and he misses them. 

“Personally, I was of course very sad, na 'yun nga, of course, the whole management decided to transfer to a different network," Alden said. 

“And I’ve been in talks, of course, with 'yung mga ka-close ko po doon sa Team Dabarkads, Dabarkads hosts or members of the staff and crew,” he added. 

In his 12 years in the showbiz industry, Alden said that he's with "Eat Bulaga" for seven years. 

“I love these people dearly. Ang tagal ko po silang kasama. It’s a good six, seven years of my entire career. I’m 11, turning 12 years in the industry. So most likely, kalahati ng buhay ko nasa 'Eat Bulaga' po ako.

“So siyempre, of course, wala po akong karapatang makialam sa desisyon ng management ng parehong kampo dahil isa lamang po akong empleyado.

“Pero kumbaga, kung sa personal ko pong damdamin, sa puso, malungkot po ako na parang hindi na ako makakabalik sa pamilya na almost half of my career, nandoon ako,” he said.

Alden said his exclusive contract with GMA-7 will be a hindrance to becoming part of the Dabarkads again.

“But we still remain friends, even off-cam. But 'yun nga po, 'yung opportunity na makalipat muli, makita po sa TV5, medyo 'yun po kasi ang… of course, hindi lang naman po GMA ang merong ganu’ng exclusivity," he said. 

“All the other networks have that. But siguro, kahit saan man po ako mapunta, 'yung puso ko po bilang Dabarkads, hindi na mawawala 'yan,” he added. 

When asked if he will promote his new show on the new "Eat Bulaga," Alden said he will. 

“So if it’s about promo, okay po. Pero as a guest or regular host, baka hindi po muna. Kasi of course, 'yung puso ko po is with the Dabarkads,” he said. 

RELATEDRestaurants, real estate: Alden Richards shares how he grows money amid showbiz uncertainty

ALDEN RICHARDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Isko, Paolo sign long-term contracts with TAPE; other EB hosts to follow suit

Isko, Paolo sign long-term contracts with TAPE; other EB hosts to follow suit

By Patricia Dela Roca | 17 hours ago
Is the revamped Eat Bulaga coming to an end on July 29?
Entertainment
fbtw
Legit Dabarkads remain humble amid E.A.T. noontime ratings lead

Legit Dabarkads remain humble amid E.A.T. noontime ratings lead

By MJ Marfori | 2 days ago
Finally, the excitement is starting to settle in as the first week of the noontime shows comes to a close.
Entertainment
fbtw
In photos: KathNiel, DonBelle featured in limited-edition Star Magic 30 Catalogue

In photos: KathNiel, DonBelle featured in limited-edition Star Magic 30 Catalogue

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
The leading stars and love teams of Star Magic are featured in the limited-edition Star Magic 30 Catalogue recently launched...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bela Padilla on &lsquo;relearning life&rsquo; abroad, finding love like in her movie

Bela Padilla on ‘relearning life’ abroad, finding love like in her movie

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Bela Padilla recently shared her movie-like love story.
Entertainment
fbtw
Isko Moreno expecting 'Eat Bulaga' bad ratings vs 'E.A.T.,' 'It's Showtime'

Isko Moreno expecting 'Eat Bulaga' bad ratings vs 'E.A.T.,' 'It's Showtime'

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
"Eat Bulaga" host Isko Moreno revealed that he expected that rival noontime shows "E.A.T." and "It's Showtime" will be ahead...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Miel Pangilinan showcases singing talent with mom Sharon Cuneta

WATCH: Miel Pangilinan showcases singing talent with mom Sharon Cuneta

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Miel Pangilinan showed that she truly is her mother Sharon Cuneta’s daughter as last Friday, during her launch as new...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gretchen Ho injured following bike accident in Switzerland

Gretchen Ho injured following bike accident in Switzerland

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapatid host Gretchen Ho suffered from bruises after figuring in a bicycle accident in Switzerland. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta debuts slimmer figure at new endorsement press launch

Sharon Cuneta debuts slimmer figure at new endorsement press launch

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
After flaunting her slimmer figure in Bohol last week, 57-year-old Sharon Cuneta continued reaping praises for her slender...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta shares Frankie Pangilinan's funny reaction to sister Miel's insurance endorsement

Sharon Cuneta shares Frankie Pangilinan's funny reaction to sister Miel's insurance endorsement

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
Frankie is in Manila to attend a special function, Miel said of her sister, who is taking up college in New York.
Entertainment
fbtw
Quadruple celebration in Italy

Quadruple celebration in Italy

By Pat-P Daza | 17 hours ago
As I write this, I’m with my daughter Gabbie and son Paolo on the first leg of our European holiday for a quadruple...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with