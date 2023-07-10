Alden Richards misses Dabarkads, sad for TVJ departure from 'Eat Bulaga'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards admitted that he's sad for the sudden transfer of the "legit" Dabarkads to TV5.

During the recent press conference of his upcoming GMA-7 show "Battle of the Judges," Alden said he's still in contact with the Dabarkads and he misses them.

“Personally, I was of course very sad, na 'yun nga, of course, the whole management decided to transfer to a different network," Alden said.

“And I’ve been in talks, of course, with 'yung mga ka-close ko po doon sa Team Dabarkads, Dabarkads hosts or members of the staff and crew,” he added.

In his 12 years in the showbiz industry, Alden said that he's with "Eat Bulaga" for seven years.

“I love these people dearly. Ang tagal ko po silang kasama. It’s a good six, seven years of my entire career. I’m 11, turning 12 years in the industry. So most likely, kalahati ng buhay ko nasa 'Eat Bulaga' po ako.

“So siyempre, of course, wala po akong karapatang makialam sa desisyon ng management ng parehong kampo dahil isa lamang po akong empleyado.

“Pero kumbaga, kung sa personal ko pong damdamin, sa puso, malungkot po ako na parang hindi na ako makakabalik sa pamilya na almost half of my career, nandoon ako,” he said.

Alden said his exclusive contract with GMA-7 will be a hindrance to becoming part of the Dabarkads again.

“But we still remain friends, even off-cam. But 'yun nga po, 'yung opportunity na makalipat muli, makita po sa TV5, medyo 'yun po kasi ang… of course, hindi lang naman po GMA ang merong ganu’ng exclusivity," he said.

“All the other networks have that. But siguro, kahit saan man po ako mapunta, 'yung puso ko po bilang Dabarkads, hindi na mawawala 'yan,” he added.

When asked if he will promote his new show on the new "Eat Bulaga," Alden said he will.

“So if it’s about promo, okay po. Pero as a guest or regular host, baka hindi po muna. Kasi of course, 'yung puso ko po is with the Dabarkads,” he said.

