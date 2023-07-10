Gretchen Ho injured following bike accident in Switzerland

MANILA, Philippines — Kapatid host Gretchen Ho suffered from bruises after figuring in a bicycle accident in Switzerland.

In her Instagram account, Gretchen posted photos and videos of her Switzerland adventure.

"Sumemplang nang malala sa Switzerland. Crash Landing on You?!!" she wrote.

Korean drama series "Crash Landing on You" was shot partly in Switzerland.

"Steep, sharp descent from the mountains filled with 180 switchback turns. It was a really bad fall. Don’t worry I’m fine. Malayo naman ito sa bituka.

"Yes, mukhang okay naman ang SWorks bike. Pero ang Insta X2 na-damage. Alam ko nang itatanong ninyo."

Gretchen is in Switzerland for an episode of her TV5 show "Woman in Action."

In another post, Gretchen said that many parts of the country can only be reached through hiking or biking.

"There are many parts of Switzerland you can only reach by hike or by bike. Bruised and all, it’s been totally worth it," she wrote.

"Here’s us taking our e-bikes around the mountains of Engelberg to visit a cheese factory and an Alpine farm. It gets so much easier to climb uphill with some assistance and makes for a much more enjoyable ride. Promise, kayang kaya niyo rin ito," she added.

