'Hello, TikTok world': Kathryn Bernardo joins lato-lato trend on video sharing platform

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo finally joined video sharing platform TikTok last Saturday.

As of writing, Kathryn has now 256,000 followers with 338,000 likes.

Her first video was her take on the popular toy “lato-lato.”

"Lato-lato but make it fasyown. Hello, TikTok world!" she captioned the video.

Kath's second video features actress Dolly de Leon.

"#KillingMeSoftlyChallenge with my new beshie, Ms. Dolly de Leon! Very good ang very good girls nyo!" she said.

Kathryn and Dolly star in the upcoming film "A Very Good Girl."

Dolly said the shoot for "A Very Good Girl" was 70% done and had only two weeks left. She praised Kathryn, even comparing Kath's acting prowess to that of National Artist Nora Aunor.

