'Hello, TikTok world': Kathryn Bernardo joins lato-lato trend on video sharing platform
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo finally joined video sharing platform TikTok last Saturday.
As of writing, Kathryn has now 256,000 followers with 338,000 likes.
Her first video was her take on the popular toy “lato-lato.”
"Lato-lato but make it fasyown. Hello, TikTok world!" she captioned the video.
@bernardokath Lato-lato but make it fasyown. Hello, TikTok world! ???????????? #kathvslatolato ? original sound - Kath Bernardo
Kath's second video features actress Dolly de Leon.
"#KillingMeSoftlyChallenge with my new beshie, Ms. Dolly de Leon! Very good ang very good girls nyo!" she said.
@bernardokath #KillingMeSoftlyChallenge with my new beshie, Ms. Dolly de Leon! Very good ang very good girls nyo! ?????? ???? #AVeryGoodGirl ? original sound - vibey music ???? ???? ????
Kathryn and Dolly star in the upcoming film "A Very Good Girl."
Dolly said the shoot for "A Very Good Girl" was 70% done and had only two weeks left. She praised Kathryn, even comparing Kath's acting prowess to that of National Artist Nora Aunor.
RELATED: Kathryn Bernardo opens up about Daniel Padilla, struggles in new open letter
