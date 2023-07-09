'How time flies': Maine Mendoza celebrates 8th year in showbiz

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maine Mendoza celebrated her eighth year in showbiz last Tuesday.

In her Twitter account, Maine posted, "8 years today."

"Heart is full. So full. Hello July," she wrote in another post.

Fans of Maine were quick to greet the host-actress on her showbiz anniversary.

8 years today ?? — Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) July 4, 2023

"8 years ago but still here for you to support always. Thank you for being my one of my inspiration you and kuya arjo since highschool always remember that I am always here to support you 100%," a fan commented.

"Thank you for being one of my inspiration from grade 5 until now that I am in grade 11. You make me happier than I've ever been, 8 years ago I still here for you to support you and loved you forever. Happy 8th anniversary in showbiz Ate Maine," another fan wrote.

She posted her first appearance on Television and Production Exponent Inc.'s (TAPE) "Eat Bulaga" in July 2015 on her Instagram.

Maine debuted as Yaya Dub, a role inspired by her famous Dubsmash viral videos.

Yaya Dub is the personal assistant of Lola Nidora (Wally Bayola) in the "Kalyeserye" segment of "Eat Bulaga," where she meets the fictionalized version of Alden Richards. Their surprise tandem created a phenomenal fan base called AlDub, from the portmanteau of Alden's name and Maine's moniker, Yaya Dub.

Apart from appearing on the noontime show, AlDub also starred in the movies "Imagine You and Me" and "My Bebe Love." They also starred in the drama "Destined To Be Yours" on GMA-7.

"How time flies," Maine wrote. "So many things to be grateful for."

The "E.A.T." host also shared her anniversary post on her Instagram Stories.

