^

Entertainment

'How time flies': Maine Mendoza celebrates 8th year in showbiz

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 9, 2023 | 11:22am
'How time flies': Maine Mendoza celebrates 8th year in showbiz
Host-actress Maine Mendoza
Maine Mendoza via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maine Mendoza celebrated her eighth year in showbiz last Tuesday. 

In her Twitter account, Maine posted, "8 years today." 

"Heart is full. So full. Hello July," she wrote in another post. 

Fans of Maine were quick to greet the host-actress on her showbiz anniversary. 

"8 years ago but still here for you to support always. Thank you for being my one of my inspiration you and kuya arjo since highschool always remember that I am always here to support you 100%," a fan commented. 

"Thank you for being one of my inspiration from grade 5 until now that I am in grade 11. You make me happier than I've ever been, 8 years ago I still here for you to support you and loved you forever. Happy 8th anniversary in showbiz Ate Maine," another fan wrote. 

She posted her first appearance on Television and Production Exponent Inc.'s (TAPE) "Eat Bulaga" in July 2015 on her Instagram. 

Maine debuted as Yaya Dub, a role inspired by her famous Dubsmash viral videos.

Yaya Dub is the personal assistant of Lola Nidora (Wally Bayola) in the "Kalyeserye" segment of "Eat Bulaga," where she meets the fictionalized version of Alden Richards. Their surprise tandem created a phenomenal fan base called AlDub, from the portmanteau of Alden's name and Maine's moniker, Yaya Dub.

Apart from appearing on the noontime show, AlDub also starred in the movies "Imagine You and Me" and "My Bebe Love." They also starred in the drama "Destined To Be Yours" on GMA-7. 

"How time flies," Maine wrote. "So many things to be grateful for."

The "E.A.T." host also shared her anniversary post on her Instagram Stories. 

RELATEDMaine Mendoza hopes Alden Richards will join TV5 noontime show; leaves wedding planning to fight with TVJ

MAINE MENDOZA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Legit Dabarkads remain humble amid E.A.T. noontime ratings lead

Legit Dabarkads remain humble amid E.A.T. noontime ratings lead

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
Finally, the excitement is starting to settle in as the first week of the noontime shows comes to a close.
Entertainment
fbtw
Isko Moreno expecting 'Eat Bulaga' bad ratings vs 'E.A.T.,' 'It's Showtime'

Isko Moreno expecting 'Eat Bulaga' bad ratings vs 'E.A.T.,' 'It's Showtime'

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
"Eat Bulaga" host Isko Moreno revealed that he expected that rival noontime shows "E.A.T." and "It's Showtime" will be ahead...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vic Sotto accidentally said 'Eat Bulaga' on 'E.A.T.' TV5 noontime show

Vic Sotto accidentally said 'Eat Bulaga' on 'E.A.T.' TV5 noontime show

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Host Vic Sotto accidentally said the words "Eat Bulaga" in their new noontime show on TV5.
Entertainment
fbtw
No charges in Britney Spears incident with Wembanyama security: police

No charges in Britney Spears incident with Wembanyama security: police

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that officers had concluded their "investigation of the alleged batter...
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Swift reunites with ex Taylor Lautner, other ex John Mayer asks people to be 'kind'

Taylor Swift reunites with ex Taylor Lautner, other ex John Mayer asks people to be 'kind'

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Taylor Swift's surprises did not stop with the release of her re-recorded "Speak Now" album as she reunited with her ex-boyfriend...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ricky Lee says his scriptwriting workshop is a go this year

Ricky Lee says his scriptwriting workshop is a go this year

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
In an interview with Philstar.com, the respected author and writer said he is just finding the right time to hold his much-anticipated...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippine 'Swifties' flock to Taylor Sheesh show

Philippine 'Swifties' flock to Taylor Sheesh show

By Allison Jackson | 1 day ago
As fans across the region scrambled to get their hands on tickets for Taylor Swift's six shows in Singapore, one of only two...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Bum to meet Manila, Cebu fans in September

Kim Bum to meet Manila, Cebu fans in September

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Fans of Kim Bum can see him for two nights in the Philippines as the Korean star will be visiting Manila and Cebu as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Robi Domingo &lsquo;looks forward to spending a lifetime&rsquo; with fianc&eacute;e

Robi Domingo ‘looks forward to spending a lifetime’ with fiancée

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Kapamilya host Robi Domingo is looking forward to spending a lifetime with fiancée Maiqui Pineda. They haven’t...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with