Cesar Montano earns Master's degree on public safety

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Cesar Montano finished his Master's degree in Public Safety Administration from the Philippine Public Safety College.

He also received the Best in Policy Paper Award during the graduation.

In a report by Philippine Entertainment Portal, Cesar said he began his studies when the lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"Lockdown pa that time when we started our classes," Cesar said.

"I was a scholar, too. I want to inspire people by showing them there’s no substitute for education," he added.

Cesar finished Mass Communication in college at the Lyceum of the Philippines last April 2009.

