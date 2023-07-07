^

Cesar Montano earns Master's degree on public safety

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 7, 2023 | 11:29am
Cesar Montano earns Master's degree on public safety
Cesar Montano
Toffee Buenaventura via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Cesar Montano finished his Master's degree in Public Safety Administration from the Philippine Public Safety College. 

He also received the Best in Policy Paper Award during the graduation. 

In a report by Philippine Entertainment Portal, Cesar said he began his studies when the lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic hit. 

"Lockdown pa that time when we started our classes," Cesar said.

"I was a scholar, too. I want to inspire people by showing them there’s no substitute for education," he added. 

Cesar finished Mass Communication in college at the Lyceum of the Philippines last April 2009. 

RELATED: Sunshine on ex-husband Cesar: Time heals our wounds

