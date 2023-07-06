Jessica Soho declines to guest Vice Ganda in 'KMJS' â€” Cristy Fermin

^

Jessica Soho declines to guest Vice Ganda in 'KMJS' — Cristy Fermin

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 6, 2023 | 12:49pm
Award-winning broadcast journalist Jessica Soho
MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin revealed that Kapuso host Jessica Soho declined to guest Vice Ganda in her top-rating magazine show "Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho" (KMJS).

In an episode of "CristyFerMinute" on One PH, Cristy said a reliable source told her Jessica allegedly doesn't want to give Vice a screentime in her program. 

“I’m sure ‘Nay, Ms. Jessica Soho will decline. Pinsan ko ang make-up artist ni Ma’am Jessica, ayaw niya,” Cristy shared what her source said.

“Hayan dito ninyo na po narinig, ayaw ni Jessica Soho na mag-guest sa kaniyang programa si Vice Ganda,” she added. 

It can be recalled that Vice poked fun at Jessica with a gang rape joke during Vice's concert in Araneta Coliseum in May 2013. 

“Ang hirap nga lang kung si Jessica Soho magbo-bold. Kailangan gang rape lagi. Sasabihin ng rapist, ‘Ipasa ang lechon.’ Sasabihin naman ni Jessica, ‘Eh nasaan 'yung apple?’’” Vice said then. 

Jessica released a statement days after, saying: “Rape is not a joke and should never be material for a comedy concert.”

Vice then publicly apologized to Jessica in “It’s Showtime.”

"Humihingi ako ng paumanhin. Patawad po. Kung hindi nyo ako kayang patawarin ngayon, sana mapatawad n'yo ako balang araw," he said. 

He said that he originally wanted to personally apologize to Jessica over the phone. An assistant to Soho, however, said that it was not a good time to speak with the TV host and that he need not call again.

"Kaya ngayon, gagawin kong pampubliko ito para makarating po sa inyo. Ako po ay humihingi ng paumanhin," he said. 

