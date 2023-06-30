^

Awra Briguela in police custody, faces charges after defending friends from harassers

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 30, 2023 | 12:14pm
Awra
Awra
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Awra Briguela was taken into police custody after being involved in a scuffle with several men in Poblacion, Makati during the early hours of June 29.

Videos circulated online of Awra getting into a physical altercation with some men who allegedly harassed Awra's female companions.

Members of the Makati police department arrived on the scene to take control of the situation. Videos also saw the police place handcuffs on an exclaiming and struggling Awra, who was then put into a vehicle.

Arwa was slapped with complaints regarding physical injuries, alarm and scandal, direct assault, and disobedience to a person in authority.

A complainant named Mark Christian Ravana claimed that Awra instigated a confrontation, followed him outside the bar they were in, and "violently" tore his shirt.

But in a now-deleted Facebook post, content creator Zayla Nakajima, who was with Awra at the time, alleged that someone in the bar tried to touch her behind and slide a hand into her bra, which was why Awra came to her defense.

Another friend of Awra and fellow content creator Riva Quenery visited Awra at the police station and was told that Awra was indeed trying to defend friends from harassers until the argument got heated and cops eventually intervened.

Riva questioned why Awra, who had some injuries and bruises, was the only one arrested by the police and not the men she got into a fight with.

"Bakit kung sino pa ang nasa katwiran, siya pa ang ikukulong?" Riva wrote on Twitter. "Laliman niyo naman ang imbestigasyon niyo hindi 'yung alam niyong mali, paninindigan niyo pa."

Several other individuals, including content creators Zeinab Harake and Ayn Bernos, sided with Awra, who is currently still detained by police.

"Having Awra sa buhay ng mga kaibigan niya is a win. Grabe 'tong batang 'to sa sobrang pagmamahal niya, magagawa niya 'yung mga bagay na hindi mo aasahan. Maparamdam lang niya sayong andiyan siya sa hirap o ginhawa," Zeinab tweeted. "Kaya andito din kaming mga totoong ipag, lalaban ka, walang iwanan sa ere. Ayun ang tunay na kaibigan!!"

"Nakakaiyak panoorin 'yung ginawa nila kay Awra. Hindi ko matapos. Ang lala!!!! Grabe sila!" wrote Ayn.

Ayn and Riva both used #JusticeForAwra in their social media posts — as did Chie Filomeno and Benedict Cua in their own reaction posts — and the hashtag is one of the biggest trends on Twitter as of writing.

Also trending on Twitter are the Makati PNP, Poblacion, LGBTQIA, Mark's name and that of his alleged companion. Others lamented that such an incident occured as Pride month comes to a close.

Awra has yet to release a statement regarding the issue.

RELATED: Filipino youth to Marcos: Prioritize SOGIESC equality bill

