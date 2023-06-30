Carlo Aquino admits to almost giving up on showbiz

Carlo Aquino stars in the sixpart series, Kung Hindi Lang Tayo Sumuko, directed by Carlo Enciso Catu. It will stream exclusively on Viva One soon.

There would have been no more Carlo Aquino in the acting scene today had he totally turned his back on showbiz due to unrelenting stress, coupled with doubts on his ability as an actor.

The 37-year-old actor, whose acting career began when he was seven, revealed that he wanted to give up on being an actor at one point of his life.

“I (had) already (given) up on work before,” Carlo recently shared in a virtual media conference for his forthcoming six-part series, Kung Hindi Lang Tayo Sumuko, based on the bestselling book of poems by Marcelo Santos III, under the helm of Carlo Enciso Catu.

“Perhaps, it’s because I started as a child star that I already felt burnout aside from (the fact that I was) doubting myself, my ability. I got scared.”

In fact, Carlo had turned down several projects for films and TV after he decided to lay low and stay away from the madding crowd.

“Mga two years ‘yun kasi nga takot na takot ako at hindi na ako naniniwala sa sarili ko. It even crossed my mind to go to the US. I was planning to migrate and ask my uncle to adopt me,” he recalled.

But fate had other plans for him. It didn’t allow him to do such a drastic move because after a two-year showbiz hiatus, Carlo had a change of heart.

“It was a good thing that I didn’t push through with my plan. I realized (while taking a break) that I truly love what I do. Sometimes, we really need to experience such phase in our life, ‘yung mapapag-isip tayo maigi kung gusto ba talaga natin iwan ‘yung trabaho natin. I’m thankful that I was able to assess things without having to regret my decision later on,” he remarked.

Asked if he still had plans of migrating to the US, Carlo assured that he completely erased the idea from his mind. “I promised myself that I will always do my best. Magagandang bagay na ‘yung mangyayari sa mga susunod na taon.”

Carlo recently starred as the male lead character in the first Summer Metro Manila Film Festival entry, Love You Long Time, opposite Eisel Serrano, last April.

By now, Carlo must have been busy shooting for Kung Hindi Lang Tayo Sumuko that is set to stream on Viva One soon.

Carlo and his co-stars Coleen Garcia, Rhen Escano, Ryza Cenon, Jerome Ponce and Kiko Estrada expressed excitement over the start of their shooting. They initially had a “look-test” to see if their pairing was perfect.

Carlo has Coleen as leading lady. The two first worked together in 2018 via the romantic drama Exes Baggage, directed by Dan Villegas but they were only seen in one scene, given that Coleen’s character Dwein in the movie was the ex-girlfriend of Carlo’s Nix.

This time around, Carlo and Coleen will be paired in a full-length story of Kung Hindi Lang Tayo Sumuko.

In the series, Carlo is Benedict, who works as a chef in an establishment near Allie’s (Coleen) workplace. The two often see each other outside of their respective workplaces during breaks, and their connection begins. They become friends and eventually fall in love with each other.

Years later, Benedict proposes to Allie, and the two look forward to the years of spending life together.

But as they prepare for their wedding, they begin to rethink about and reconsider their decision since arguments and problems start to arise, not to mention the unpleasant stories and situations they learn from other couples.

Will Benedict and Allie stick to their plan of exchanging “I do’s” or will they decide to part ways and go on with their respective lives?

Asked if he is the type of person who can give up on love when faced with problems, Carlo said, “They say that in every relationship, it should be 50/50 (effort). But it’s not always the case because sometimes all you can give is 20 (percent). But I’m not saying that your partner must exert an effort. But you should both fill up the 80 percent. You have to give and take.”

The actor has a two-year-old daughter with former partner Trina Candaza. At present, Carlo is reportedly having a smooth-sailing relationship with Charlie Dizon.