'Bakit hindi?': Paolo Contis bares plans to marry Yen Santos

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 29, 2023 | 1:53pm
'Bakit hindi?': Paolo Contis bares plans to marry Yen Santos
Paolo Contis and Yen Santos in an Instagram post on November 20, 2022.
Paolo Contis via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso comedian Paolo Contis denied rumors that he and girlfriend Yen Santos have broken up. 

In a recent interview with the media during the premiere of his film "Ang Pangarap Kong Oskars," Paolo said they don't need to post each other on social media. 

“Personal na buhay namin ‘yun, personal na lang naming ginagawa. I will never put her… I don’t want to put her in that position anymore,” he said. 

When asked if there's a chance that their relationship will go to marrying stage, Paolo answered to the affirmative. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Eventually, pupunta naman do’n. Marami pa akong dapat ayusin. Oo naman, bakit hindi,” he said. 

He also said that he can give time for Yen even if his schedule is hectic this time. 

“Masaya siya du’n sa konsepto ng blessing na ‘to (maraming work)," he said. 

“Of course she has her own time also for personal things na ginagawa niya, and hindi na namin inaano ‘yung… kumbaga, pagdating sa trabaho, very open naman ‘yung usapan. Blessing ‘yan! Magandang problema ‘yan, ang madaming trabaho,” he added. 

