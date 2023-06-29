Carl Balita hopes Siglo ng Kalinga gets recognized in international filmfests

Carl Balita displayed his dedication to the nursing profession through Siglo ng Kalinga, the film he produced in partnership with the Philippine Nurses Association (PNA).

Carl Balita is back where he belongs, which is in business, after failing in his bid in the 2022 senatorial race.

But for Carl, nothing is ever wasted. The experience gained him a deeper understanding of people from different walks of life. Many have also become aware that this registered nurse, midwife, and teacher best known for establishing the chain of review centers bearing his name, has remained passionate about taking action for the welfare of those in the education and health sector, as well as micro businesses even after the elections.

Entering politics, Carl shared, did not cross his mind until the sector approached him to be part of the race to represent the health workers, micro entrepreneurs and the teachers “because those are my three professions,” Carl shared during our one-on-one interview in Batalk Channel’s The Interviewer Presents on YouTube.

“We were in a crisis so we thought people would be more compassionate with the health workers which I represented. Akala namin ‘yung mga tao takot sa kanilang kalusugan kaya they would listen to health professionals wanting to serve them,” Carl said on giving politics a try.

“I think the message (of representing health workers) was clear but I think I was not heard enough because of the platform that was limited for my use.”

There was neither pain nor bitterness in his heart when the election results came out. Instead, he celebrated the learnings and the lessons from the experience.

Carl is not keen about trying again in the next elections “unless there’s something that would change my mind,” he added.

Right now, it is enough for him to know that there is now a clamor for a nursing law.

“Now that the senators know me, more or less, I can join my nursing leaders and lobby for the passage of the law. Same with the teachers, I’ll go around and become (a supporter). I think I broke the glass ceiling, that they found that Carl Balita is not just the owner of a review center.

“Not a lot of people know me except those who listened to me in my DZMM Teleradyo show for 20 years. There were some who just knew me as a host of a radio show until they realized na, ‘Uy, si Carl Balita pala is a multi-professional, a doctor of two programs.’ And when they saw me and heard me in some debates, they said, ‘Maganda ‘yung sinasabi n’ya,’ then, that’s enough for me.

“I think I have conveyed the message loud and clear and let its presence on social media up to now be a proof that there was once a technocrat, who wanted to bring change at least in the three areas.”

Carl displayed his dedication to the nursing profession through Siglo ng Kalinga, the film he produced in partnership with the Philippine Nurses Association (PNA).

Siglo ng Kalinga is inspired by the life story of PNA founder Anastacia Giron Tupas. According to Carl, the film serves as a celebration of the Philippine Nursing Association, which was founded in 1922.

The film follows three generations as they interconnect with the life experiences, teachings and learnings of Anastacia.

“Ang kuwento ay tumagos doon sa isang daang taon — from the moment PNA was founded. It was well-written by Archie del Mundo and the film jumped from one generation to another, past and present or from the Japanese Era to the global pandemic. You can see here what truly happened inside the hospital when COVID-19 pandemic lockdown hit. It’s not true that patients passed away in the hospital alone because there were nurses beside them, hawak-hawak ang kamay nila,” said he.

Siglo ng Kalinga had its screening in cinemas last May and Carl said that the film was also submitted to international film festivals.

Carl is hoping that Siglo ng Kalinga will win awards and recognitions in film fests abroad, just like Maestra which was also under his film outfit Carl Balita Production.

Carl is well-aware that the country is “running out” of nurses due to the irresistible offers to work in foreign lands.

“If you look closely, (you’ll see) we’re in the middle of a nursing crisis because it’s hard for them (registered nurses) to just close their eyes to overseas opportunities. We may be reduced to being cared for by caregivers and nursing attendants when the world is enjoying the best of our Filipino nurses,” he said.

“Well, maraming gustong mag-stay, maraming mahal ang pamilya nila to be close to them but if you remember, during my campaign, the security of tenure (of nurses) for them to be able to support their families,” he added.

Get to know more about Carl through his answers in the “What Questions.” Below are excerpts.

What are you when you’re alone?

“I’m reflecting.”

What makes you happy?

“My family.”

What can’t you forgive?

“There’s none that I can think of.”

What is it that you still want at this point?

“To see that my children will be ready for the road.”

What is it like to be you?

“A lot of courage, a lot of guts.”

What is it like to win?

“To give it all.”

What is the best thing about you?

“I care.”

What is the biggest misconception about Carl Balita?

“Mayabang, hahahaha.”

What is it like to be disliked?

“Who cares?”

What is it like to be liked?

“Inspiring.”

What is the world like for you now?

“Challenging.”

What is life like?

“Blessing.”

What means to you the most?

“My relationship with God.”

What are you like as a friend?

“Somebody you can always run to.”

What are you like when you’re bad?

“Ready to die and to care.”

What is it like to be right here right now?

“To enjoy conversation with intelligence.”

What do you want right now?

“I want to talk to you more.”

What is it that you don’t have that you want so badly?

“Time.”

What if you were not you?

“I’d be an eagle.”

What is heaven?

“It’s forever.”

What’s hell?

“It’s something no one wants to be but a lot deserve.”

What is your epitaph?

“He cared.”