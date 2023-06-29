For Drew Arellano, hosting a travel show is a â€˜lucky place to be inâ€™

For Drew Arellano, hosting a travel show is a ‘lucky place to be in’

Drew Arellano and his Biyahe ni Drew team have produced 500 plus episodes for the past 10 years. Such feat is being celebrated this year via the show’s two-part anniversary special on July 2 and 9 on GTV. Drew, the host has been given the chance to explore the outdoors as well as to meet new people and experience a local culture. He offers ‘have an open mind to try out new stuff. It could be food, it could be an experience, it could be meeting new people’ as advice to travelers.

Drew Arellano’s zest for travel and adventure has never waned. The 500-plus episodes of his Biyahe ni Drew and the weekly show’s 10th-year milestone are a testament to that.

Drew remains local TV’s recognizable Marco Polo. He and his show adhere to the idea of embarking on shoestring-budget trips with tons of fun to familiar and unfamiliar territories.

The information given to this paper adds that Biyahe ni Drew also “advocates for responsible travel, sustainable tourism, respect for local culture, and an appreciation for the locals and hardworking members of the tourism industry.”

Drew continues to take on the role of a travel host and buddy — you know going to places, exploring the nook and cranny, getting to know people and experiencing the local culture.

The anniversary special commences on July 2 at 8:15 p.m. and culminates on July 9 on GTV.

“It’s been 18 years also and it is such a great experience,” answered Drew when The STAR asked about his stint as a travel show host with the possibility of having one of the longest careers in the said TV genre, during a recent virtual press conference. His gift of the gab in capturing the sights and sounds of a place started with the now-defunct Balikbayan and Weekend Getaway.

“And (it’s) a blessing to know that we’re still here, after 18 years of hosting, doing or producing travel shows. There’s still so much to feature. I think it’s also a great timing to feature different destinations, especially now that a lot of people are doing revenge traveling,” he added.

As for his pieces of advice for one to have a more enjoyable and meaningful trip, Drew had this to say: “I guess it also depends on the personality of a person. There are people who like peace and quiet. There are also those who are adventurous, may mga taong gusto maingay. It really depends.”

“I guess when you’re traveling to a place where you’ve never been, as cliché as it may sound, you gotta have an open mind to try out new stuff. It could be food, it could be an experience, it could be meeting new people, you know, that would probably make your trip more memorable,” shared he of a traveler’s mindset. “I think that’s what you really want out of the trip — you know to make memories or memorable ones. These are memories you want to share with your loved ones in life when you’re not with them in that trip. I think yun naman yun. Just be open-minded and always try to have that sense of adventure.”

Drew truly enjoys his work, which has given him the opportunity to “you know, just exploring the outdoors for work. That’s such a lucky place to be in.”

The group interview also had Drew expressing his feelings on the show’s upcoming anniversary celebration and giving his two cents on its secrets to longevity.

“Sometimes, I feel old because when you get (to) realize that for how many years we’ve been doing it… yes, you feel old but at the same time you also feel blessed,” said he. “Even though some shoots are tiring, but it (the work) is always fulfilling. Just having a different experience every week is a big thing. Even though sometimes (there are instances that would require me) to work late (or stay on set for hours) or whatever challenges that would come our way during the shoot, I always think that we’re still blessed.”

With this new turn or phase in Biyahe ni Drew, will it consider, as among possibilities in the future, to become a full travel documentary show like the Travel Time?

“I guess it is pretty much like a docu but in a very casual manner, ‘di ba parang the feel of Biyahe ni Drew ever since is pretty much like a travelogue,” shared he with this paper, “me experiencing things, going through the process and for me, trying to communicate to the viewers what I feel, what I have tasted and what they could possibly do, kahit papano (in a way) it’s a docu, but a casual (documentary).”

Another thing that one can look forward to, as Drew said, is, “We’re already thinking about making that a possibility like asking people to join me in my travels.”

However, for the anniversary episodes, Drew will be joined by his wife Iya Villania and they will go together to Korea and feature the K-pop culture that Pinoys, particularly the young, are enthusiastic about. The teaser shows the couple acting in a scene, similar to a Korean drama, with a storyline of him and her finally meeting again and fulfilling a promise made a long time ago.

Drew and Iya’s trip will also bring them to a location of the series Goblin and a popular BTS bus stop, plus a Korean beauty adventure and a cuisine sampling.

(Watch Biyahe ni Drew Sunday nights on GTV.)