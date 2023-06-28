^

Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde's families meet for 'pamamanhikan'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 28, 2023 | 3:48pm
Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza
Arjo Atayde via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza performed the local "pamamanhikan" tradition ahead of their wedding this year.

"Pamamanhikan" originates from the Filipino word that means "to take upstairs" or "to climb," and it is when individuals ask for the blessings of their spouse-to-be's parents to wed, and in the process bring their families together in celebration.

Arjo's mother Sylvia Sanchez shared photos of the pamamanhikan held last weekend on her Instagram account, sharing her excitement in the caption, "The Ataydes & Mendozas will soon merge as one family."

In one photo were Sylvia and her husband Art Atayde on the right, while Maine's parents Mary Ann and Teodoro Mendoza were on the left, with the couple sandwiched in between.

Two other photos, all of which took place at the Mendoza residence, saw the six joined by other relatives, including Arjo's sister Ria. Sylvia also posted a video of her arriving at the Mendoza house where she was greeted by Maine.

Ria even shared her mother's post in a Story on her own Instagram account and quipped, "Would it be a proper introduction if we weren't the entire Barangay Atayde? A first for our little barangay."

Among those who congratulated the two families were host-actress Melai Cantiveros-Francisco and screenwriter Darla Sauler.

Arjo and Maine were engaged last July, four years after they first met (and exactly nine years after Maine's viral "Arjo cutie" tweet), but have remained mum about a specific wedding date this year.

"Oh, I will definitely enjoy [married life] first. We'll see... Diyos na bahala," Arjo previously told the media including Philstar.com during the premiere of his "Cattleya Killer" series when asked if his initial plan to have three kids was still on his mind. "Definitely we're looking forward to enjoying each other's company."

RELATED: Alden Richards happy for Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde’s upcoming wedding; has message for AlDub fans

