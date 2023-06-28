^

Entertainment

New singles for introspective moments

SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil - The Philippine Star
June 28, 2023 | 12:00am
New singles for introspective moments
Riva Ferrer’s Sarili is becoming the theme of ‘lost’ X-ers trying to cope with living in the world they are in.

Sarili is composed and performed by Riva Ferrer. This song took only all of 15 minutes for Riva to write. But as with what usually happens with serendipitous creations, Sarili easily found an audience and gained traction fast upon release to the various digital platforms a week ago.

Not only that. In fact, Sarili is fast becoming the theme of “lost” X-ers, young people who are finding it difficult to cope with living in the world they are in. Hopefully listening to the meaningful lyrics of this song will help them find the tools to help themselves.

It took Riva a long time to get to this dreamed-of moment, the release of her debut single. But then it cannot be denied that a  degree in piano and conducting from the University of the Philippines College of Music and several years spent performing as a member of the world famous Madrigal Singers adequately prepared her to become a recording artist.

It is no wonder then that she has the ability to convey the right emotion for every line and that she scales those soaring notes without any effort.

Kung Malaya Lang Ako by Garrett Bolden: The soul balladeer has taken on a “prisoner’s” song for his new single and how nice that it is an oldie. Kung Malaya Lang Ako is a composition by the famous Vehnee Saturno and was first recorded by Kris Lawrence several years ago.

Soul balladeer Garrett Bolden has taken on a ‘prisoner’s song’ as his new single, Kung Malaya Lang Ako, and how nice that it is an oldie.

Given the popularity of singers who are also songwriters nowadays, it is regrettable that the challenge of recording a cover version is now all but forgotten. There are so many beautiful songs out there just waiting for another turn. And Garrett got himself a good one with Kung Malaya Lang Ako.

The original was done as a power ballad, which was all the rage during the ‘90s. Now with a softened soulful approach, Garrett has sweetened the song and made it his own. That is only to be expected, Garrett is one of the few singers around who can go both soft and powerful with ease.

Remember he was John Thomas in the Guam production of Miss Saigon and he got to perform the show-stopping Bui Doi every night with massive lung power. Now listen to Kung Malaya Lang Ako and enjoy how gentle are his pleading tones.

Fadeaway by Young Cocoa: There is no high scaling singing involved in this one. But Young Cocoa’s latest release is certainly no less powerful. Just think, this kid has now taken on two very special places, Manila and Jakarta, as the subjects for his soft, motormouth rapping.

Young Cocoa’s Fadeaway is easy on the ears. His style is rapid-fire rap but rendered soft and quite relaxed.

Young Cocoa — Elyon Barrera in real life — was born in Iloilo but grew up in Jakarta, Indonesia. He has since then divided his time between the two Asian countries.

He was on a visit to Manila when he got trapped by the COVID-19 pandemic. That was when he was discovered as a recording artist and he started churning out hits.

And I mean big hits, like Manila, Zesto, Quezon Don, Nova, Seasons and others. Truth to tell, Young Cocoa has become so popular that he numbers big K-pop acts — think BTS, ENHYPEN — as among his fans. Out here, his followers love the combination of sophisticated rhythms and pop culture references that his stream of consciousness poetry comes out with, such as Zesto, Angkas, etc.

Now he has come out with a heartfelt love letter to the places he calls home. Isn’t it great to find a young man giving credit to these cities that helped to make him the star he is today?

Young Cocoa’s Fadeaway is easy on the ears. His style is rapid-fire rap but rendered soft and quite relaxed. He goes from English to Filipino and Bahasa without skipping a beat. It is hard to make out the lyrics but the song is still nice to listen to.

MUSIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Joey de Leon slams critics saying TVJ are old, should give way to younger hosts

Joey de Leon slams critics saying TVJ are old, should give way to younger hosts

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Veteran comedian Joey de Leon called out bashers asking him, Tito Sotto and Vic Sotto to give way to younger hosts because...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nasa bata ang true love': Cristine Reyes, Marco Gumabao explain why they're 'perfect' together

'Nasa bata ang true love': Cristine Reyes, Marco Gumabao explain why they're 'perfect' together

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Marco Gumabao and Cristine Reyes took time to get to know each other, even admitting their mutual admiration for each other...
Entertainment
fbtw
New 'Eat Bulaga' hosts excited to have 'It's Showtime' under GMA

New 'Eat Bulaga' hosts excited to have 'It's Showtime' under GMA

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
New "Eat Bulaga" hosts Paolo Contis, Betong Sumaya and Buboy Villar reacted on "It's Showtime" transferring to GMA-7's G...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nagpa-deliver naman ng food': Dennis Padilla laments no Father's Day greeting from Julia Barretto, siblings

'Nagpa-deliver naman ng food': Dennis Padilla laments no Father's Day greeting from Julia Barretto, siblings

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Dennis Padilla expressed his love for his estranged children, actress Julia Barretto and her siblings, Claudia and Leon, as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ricci Rivero bares real reasons behind breakup with Andrea Brillantes

Ricci Rivero bares real reasons behind breakup with Andrea Brillantes

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
Basketball player Ricci Rivero admitted that he and girlfriend Andrea Brillantes broke up last May. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
New Dabarkads noontime show on TV5 no live studio audience &mdash; Cristy Fermin

New Dabarkads noontime show on TV5 no live studio audience — Cristy Fermin

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin claimed that there will be no live studio audience on the first show of Tito Sotto,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Tayo na magpugay': Bruno Mars composes new Filipino song as thanks for fans

'Tayo na magpugay': Bruno Mars composes new Filipino song as thanks for fans

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
Award-winning Filipino-American singer Bruno Mars had a funky and entertaining two nights back in the Philippines, and he...
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse: How to have free stay with 'Ken' hosting

Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse: How to have free stay with 'Ken' hosting

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
In anticipation of the release of "Barbie" starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll, Airbnb is putting back on the list...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kind of scary': Most-followed YouTuber MrBeast declined riding doomed Titan submersible

'Kind of scary': Most-followed YouTuber MrBeast declined riding doomed Titan submersible

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
Content creator and YouTube star MrBeast avoided catastrophe after declining to take a ride in the OceanGate Titan submersible...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Fil-Am magician Anna De Guzman impresses 'America's Got Talent' judges, gets 4 yeses

WATCH: Fil-Am magician Anna De Guzman impresses 'America's Got Talent' judges, gets 4 yeses

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Filipino-American magician Anna De Guzman wowed the judges and the crowd in "America's Got Talent."
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with