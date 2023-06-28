New singles for introspective moments

Sarili is composed and performed by Riva Ferrer. This song took only all of 15 minutes for Riva to write. But as with what usually happens with serendipitous creations, Sarili easily found an audience and gained traction fast upon release to the various digital platforms a week ago.

Not only that. In fact, Sarili is fast becoming the theme of “lost” X-ers, young people who are finding it difficult to cope with living in the world they are in. Hopefully listening to the meaningful lyrics of this song will help them find the tools to help themselves.

It took Riva a long time to get to this dreamed-of moment, the release of her debut single. But then it cannot be denied that a degree in piano and conducting from the University of the Philippines College of Music and several years spent performing as a member of the world famous Madrigal Singers adequately prepared her to become a recording artist.

It is no wonder then that she has the ability to convey the right emotion for every line and that she scales those soaring notes without any effort.

Kung Malaya Lang Ako by Garrett Bolden: The soul balladeer has taken on a “prisoner’s” song for his new single and how nice that it is an oldie. Kung Malaya Lang Ako is a composition by the famous Vehnee Saturno and was first recorded by Kris Lawrence several years ago.

Given the popularity of singers who are also songwriters nowadays, it is regrettable that the challenge of recording a cover version is now all but forgotten. There are so many beautiful songs out there just waiting for another turn. And Garrett got himself a good one with Kung Malaya Lang Ako.

The original was done as a power ballad, which was all the rage during the ‘90s. Now with a softened soulful approach, Garrett has sweetened the song and made it his own. That is only to be expected, Garrett is one of the few singers around who can go both soft and powerful with ease.

Remember he was John Thomas in the Guam production of Miss Saigon and he got to perform the show-stopping Bui Doi every night with massive lung power. Now listen to Kung Malaya Lang Ako and enjoy how gentle are his pleading tones.

Fadeaway by Young Cocoa: There is no high scaling singing involved in this one. But Young Cocoa’s latest release is certainly no less powerful. Just think, this kid has now taken on two very special places, Manila and Jakarta, as the subjects for his soft, motormouth rapping.

Young Cocoa — Elyon Barrera in real life — was born in Iloilo but grew up in Jakarta, Indonesia. He has since then divided his time between the two Asian countries.

He was on a visit to Manila when he got trapped by the COVID-19 pandemic. That was when he was discovered as a recording artist and he started churning out hits.

And I mean big hits, like Manila, Zesto, Quezon Don, Nova, Seasons and others. Truth to tell, Young Cocoa has become so popular that he numbers big K-pop acts — think BTS, ENHYPEN — as among his fans. Out here, his followers love the combination of sophisticated rhythms and pop culture references that his stream of consciousness poetry comes out with, such as Zesto, Angkas, etc.

Now he has come out with a heartfelt love letter to the places he calls home. Isn’t it great to find a young man giving credit to these cities that helped to make him the star he is today?

Young Cocoa’s Fadeaway is easy on the ears. His style is rapid-fire rap but rendered soft and quite relaxed. He goes from English to Filipino and Bahasa without skipping a beat. It is hard to make out the lyrics but the song is still nice to listen to.