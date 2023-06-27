New Dabarkads noontime show on TV5 no live studio audience â€” Cristy Fermin

New Dabarkads noontime show on TV5 no live studio audience — Cristy Fermin

In this file photo, the hosts of the longest running noon time show "Eat Bulaga" are seen having a good time.

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin claimed that there will be no live studio audience on the first show of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkads on TV5.

In an episode of "Cristy Ferminute," Cristy was asked by her friends to give them tickets to the first live show of the Dabarkads.

"Pasensya na muna anak ha, walang live audience sa July 1," she said.

She said that it's more important the TVJ is back on the noontime show slot.

"Ang mahalaga makakapagkitaan tayo kahit malayuan. 'Yon naman ang ating hinihintay. Hindi naman kailangang kaharap natin sila mismo sa unang araw nila dito sa TV5. Basta ang mahalaga, heto na po sila," she said.

She explained that the Dabarkads are still getting used to their new studio that's why there's still no live audience.

“Totoo naman 'yun eh, diba? 'Pag lumipat ka ng bahay, eto real talk, 'pag lumipat tayo ng bahay, 'di ba, nililibot muna natin 'yung mga kuwarto, 'yung kusina, itaas, ibaba, ipi-feel muna natin 'yan, hindi ba,” she said.

Tito, Vic and Joey revealed at their recent TV5 press conference that they will surprise viewers with the title of their TV5 noontime show on July 1.

