WATCH: Fil-Am magician Anna De Guzman impresses 'America's Got Talent' judges, gets 4 yeses

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American magician Anna De Guzman wowed the judges and the crowd in "America's Got Talent."

In one of the episode recently, judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel voted "yes" to Anna as she did "cardistry" or "manipulation of playing cards."

“Growing up as an only child with a single mother, I spent a lot of time learning how to entertain myself,” she said on stage.

“When I found my first deck of cards, I was instantly captivated by the magic they seem to possess,” she added.

The judges were impressed with Anna's magic tricks.

“It was the most adorable, fun, magical thing I’ve seen so far this season,” Howie said.

“I agree with Howie. You’re totally a breath of fresh air. You showed us some magic we haven’t seen before and you have a million-dollar smile on your face,” Heidi added.

Before joining the show, Anna already showcased her talent in different TV shows such as "MTV’s Amazingness," "The Steve Harvey Show," and "CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us." — Video from America's Got Talent YouTube channel



RELATED: Cebuano’s singing leaves AGT audience, judges in awe