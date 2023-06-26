^

'Nagpa-deliver naman ng food': Dennis Padilla laments no Father's Day greeting from Julia Barretto, siblings

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 26, 2023 | 1:25pm
Julia and Dennis
MANILA, Philippines — Dennis Padilla expressed his love for his estranged children, actress Julia Barretto and her siblings, Claudia and Leon, as the actor again reached out to them on Father's Day. 

Dennis sent his regrets in his letter from last year to his children via showbiz columnist Ogie Diaz, who uploaded it on his YouTube channel. 

Dennis also expressed his sadness about not receiving a personal note or greeting from his three children with ex-wife, actress-politician Marjorie Barretto. 

"According to Dennis, hindi siya binati ng kanyang mga anak nitong Father's Day. Buong araw daw siya naghintay pero nagpa-deliver naman ng food ang magkakapatid. Pero wala ni kapirasong greeting or note para batiin siya ng 'Happy Father's Day'," said Ogie.  

"'Yung note o message daw ang kanyang inaasahan kesa sa anumang bagay," he added. 

On his vlog, Ogie included a screenshot of Padilla's letter to his children. It was written last year but Dennis only put on a date for June 18, 2023. The actor has been carrying it on his wallet for some time now. 

His letter contained his longing for his children and his admission of regret. It also showed his hope that someday he will be forgiven by his children. 

"I have regretfully made mistakes in my life. I may not have been there for you but I always had you in my heart... Sometimes in life there are things that we will never understand why it happened. 

"In the end, I regret all the moments I let slip by. I regret all the moments I hid my feelings from you. If I could have but one wish, I would love to spend sometime with you," Dennis' letter read. 

