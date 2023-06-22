^

Entertainment

MVP says choosing TVJ over 'It's Showtime' a 'business decision'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 22, 2023 | 10:31am
Manny V. Pangilinan
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — TV5 Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan revealed that it was a business decision when they picked Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkads over "It's Showtime." 

At the press conference in TV5 last Tuesday, Pangilinan admitted that it was a tough choice. 

"Sure, we have had to make a tough choice between Showtime and this particular production item. And it was just a purely business decision that we arrived at," he said. 

Pangilinan said that the "It's Showtime" arrangement was only blocktime agremment but his arrangement with the iconic trio is business partnership. 

“So nagkataon lang as a matter of serendipity that, you know, the thing blew up, and the arrangements with ABS...” he said. 

The "It's Showtime" contract with TV5 will expire on June 30. 

Pangilinan said that he doesn't have any shortcomings with ABS-CBN. 

“And hindi kami nagkulang sa pagtulong sa ABS. We are proud of what we have done for them. And you know, we continue to have arrangements with them in terms of their content," he said. 

“I have not forsaken, again, our duty to them, what was done to them. We felt that we have to provide them a platform." 

EAT BULAGA

MANNY V PANGILINAN

MVP

TV5

TVJ
