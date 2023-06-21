^

Tito Sotto denies TV5 noontime show premiere in Philippine Arena

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 21, 2023 | 3:00pm
TVJ and the Dabarkads at the TV5 media conference for their new noontime show
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Tito Sotto debunked rumors that the first episode of their noontime show on TV5 will be aired live from Philippine Arena.

At the press conference held in TV5 Media Center yesterday, Tito said the initial plan is to hold it in TV5 studio. 

"May nagsabi na Philippine Arena, may nagsasabing, MOA, Araneta. Ang pinaguusapan namin, baka mahirapan pa kami e," Tito said. 

"Sa dami nang gustong manood tapos hindi nakapasok, magagalit pa e. 

"Ang plano at this point, unless things changed, ay dito sa TV5 kami," he added.  

Vic Sotto noted that they will start the new chapter in a humble way. 

"Kumbaga, we start humble. Humble, humble lang," Vic said.

Tito, Vic and Joey de Leon revealed that they still wanted to use "Eat Bulaga," but they are still in battle with the show's former producer, TAPE Inc. 

RELATED: TVJ still fighting TAPE to retrieve 'Eat Bulaga' name; to reveal TV5 noontime show title on July 1

EAT BULAGA

TV5

TVJ
