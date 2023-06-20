^

Entertainment

'We were the bulol Tagalog boys': Dale Villar remembers '90s contemporary Patrick Guzman

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 20, 2023 | 8:35am
'We were the bulol Tagalog boys': Dale Villar remembers '90s contemporary Patrick Guzman
Former '90s matinee idol Dale Villar (right) is currently based in the United States. Top left are photos of him and the late Patrick Guzman when they were young stars in the 1990s. Patrick died on June 16, 2023 (Manila time) in Toronto, Canada. He was 55.
Dale Villar, Beverly Vergel via Facebook, Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former matinee idol Dale Villar is among those who were saddened by the passing of his contemporary, '90s actor Patrick Guzman, last Saturday. 

"Patrick was my counterpart. He was my opposite. He and I started about the same time, ended our careers at the same time," the now US-based former actor said to Pep.ph's Cabinet Files. 

Dale was eight years younger than Patrick, who passed away last Saturday, June 17, in Canada where the latter was based. 

Dale won "Face of the Year in 1993," which he said in his Instagram account was one of the "pivotal points" in his showbiz career. Both were active in the 1990s as hosts and actors.

"I was telling my wife, he was my twin in showbiz. I was from the U.S. He was from Canada. We were the two 'bulol' Tagalog boys. I felt that we always had a connection and while we didn’t look alike exactly, everyone always thought I was him and him as I," Dale said.

They starred in several movies, including the 1994 romantic-comedy flick, "Ikaw Ang Miss Universe ng Buhay Ko," which also stars Andrew E, Nino Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez. 

Dale left showbiz in 1997 and settled in Portland, Oregon. He currently works as the executive sales/Internet director for Mercedes-Benz in Portland. 

Patrick was based in Toronto, Canada. In 2019, the late actor starred in "BroMance," a movie directed and written by formerly active actress and acting coach Beverly Vergel, who is also now based in Canada. 

Dale remembered how they were pitted against each other because they were co-hosts of two shows on rival networks, GMA-7 and ABS-CBN. He was seen on "Vilma," while Patrick was co-hosting in "Sharon." 

It did not deter them from being friends off-camera even though the "competition" was tough. 

"However, we were friends and we had some amazing time. I remember, I would even try to talk just plain English, and he would continue to speak Tagalog. He was always making sure that he was focusing on his skills as an actor," Dale said.

He extended his condolences to Patrick's wife and son. 

According to the Facebook post of seasoned showbiz columnist Aster Amoyo, Patrick died due to a heart attack last June 16 (Manila time) in Toronto, Canada. He was 55. 

Vergel shared on her Instagram the interment details for Patrick. 

RELATED: Ogie Alcasid mourns passing of '90s actor Patrick Guzman

PATRICK GUZMAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maine Mendoza hopes Alden Richards will join TV5 noontime show; leaves wedding planning to fight with TVJ

Maine Mendoza hopes Alden Richards will join TV5 noontime show; leaves wedding planning to fight with TVJ

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Maine Mendoza revealed that she's hoping that Alden Richards will also be a part of the Dabarkads' new TV5 noontime...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Pwede ba naming talikuran?': MVP explains why he welcomed TVJ to TV5

'Pwede ba naming talikuran?': MVP explains why he welcomed TVJ to TV5

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
The iconic trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon turned emotional in thanking TV5 boss Manny V. Pangilinan for accepting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tito Sotto praises 'It's Showtime' hosts for 'loyalty'; TV5 reacts to show's GTV move

Tito Sotto praises 'It's Showtime' hosts for 'loyalty'; TV5 reacts to show's GTV move

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"When we started 'Eat Bulaga' in 1979, the population of the Philippines was only 47 million. 'Eat Bulaga' lang 'yon at 'Student...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tito Sotto denies TV5 noontime show premiere in Philippine Arena

Tito Sotto denies TV5 noontime show premiere in Philippine Arena

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Tito Sotto debunked rumors that the first episode of their noontime show on TV5 will be aired live from Philippine Arena...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;It&rsquo;s Showtime&rsquo; has found a new home&rsquo;: ABS-CBN moves &lsquo;It&rsquo;s Showtime&rsquo; from TV5 to GTV

‘It’s Showtime’ has found a new home’: ABS-CBN moves ‘It’s Showtime’ from TV5 to GTV

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Stressing that they are not yet Kapuso, the hosts sang their theme song repeatedly with the line “Kapamilya foreve...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
It&rsquo;s Showtime moves from TV5 to GMA Network&rsquo;s GTV channel

It’s Showtime moves from TV5 to GMA Network’s GTV channel

By Lyka Nicart | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN announced yesterday that It’s Showtime was parting ways with the TV5 network as the noontime variety show has...
Entertainment
fbtw
Before collab, American duo joan already a musical hero for Zack Tabudlo

Before collab, American duo joan already a musical hero for Zack Tabudlo

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
It was a dream come true for Zack Tabudlo to collaborate with American alt-pop duo joan whom he considers his musical “hero.”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Eisel Serrano entrusts career to Viva

Eisel Serrano entrusts career to Viva

By Bot Glorioso | 1 day ago
Eisel Serrano sees her transfer to Viva Artists Agency (VAA) as a new opportunity to discover more of what else she can do...
Entertainment
fbtw
Piolo Pascual on top billing Mallari: It&rsquo;s not to glorify serial killers

Piolo Pascual on top billing Mallari: It’s not to glorify serial killers

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Piolo Pascual is making his big-screen project as the titular role in Mallari, a horror-thriller about the Catholic priest...
Entertainment
fbtw
TVJ still fighting TAPE to retrieve 'Eat Bulaga' name; to reveal TV5 noontime show title on July 1

TVJ still fighting TAPE to retrieve 'Eat Bulaga' name; to reveal TV5 noontime show title on July 1

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon revealed that they will surprise viewers with the title of their TV5 noontime show...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with