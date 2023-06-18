Lian Dyogi shares lessons from dad Lauren on navigating showbiz

Lauren Dyogi, star maker, director and boss of ABS-CBN’s talent management arm Star Magic, is proud and supportive of daughter Lian’s music career

While she’s the unica hija of star maker, director and ABS-CBN’s Star Magic boss Laurenti Dyogi, Lian Dyogi couldn’t help but feel proud for not having used the “dad card” when entering the entertainment industry.

Initially, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter and music producer assumed the artist name Lian Kyla. But this year, she decided to own up to her background and reintroduce herself as Lian Dyogi.

During a recent interview with Lian and direk Lauren, the former candidly spoke about how she learned to embrace that she is her father’s daughter.

“There was pressure in terms of, I guess, mas nakikilala ka for something,” she began. “Because people would ask me, oh you’re the daughter of ganyan, so there’s that invisible feeling of being watched or that people are watching you so you can’t mess up. That’s why I always strove to do my best also para wala silang masabi.”

“I think only recently, nung nag-showbiz na ako and changing my artist name to Lian Dyogi, mas na-accept ko na it’s just part of it. (Being his daughter), it comes with its benefits, it also comes with its difficulties. But that’s how it is. Everybody has their version of that.”

Direk Lauren recalled that for the longest time, it was a big discussion within the family as to whether or not she would use their surname. “For four years, she was just Lian Kyla, wala akong kinalaman at all,” he said.

“With Lian ever since, kami mag-asawa, we didn’t want to force her to do something she’s not ready or comfortable with. I know also ano pwede niyang harapin if she enters show business.

“Showbiz is very difficult. It’s very challenging. It has its benefits, but it’s not for everyone. And very sensitive itong anak ko, and her confidence, bini-build pa namin at that time. Nung na in love, nagkaroon ng confidence,” he added, teasing his daughter.

Now, Lian is slowly but surely building her music career. Though she was exposed early on to this world, it seemed she attempted to avoid this path at first.

The English Literature magna cum laude graduate from UP Diliman first worked as a teacher, then as a reporter for a business publication and then ventured into advertising.

But singing, particularly musical theater, has always been Lian’s passion, her father revealed. She would take up voice lessons for eight years.

“Two years old palang, kumakanta na siya, nag-Little Mermaid (songs) na siya. At two, she could carry a tune, so of course, as parents kung ano naman tingin natin talent ng bata (we support),” Lauren said.

While leading a chorale in college, Lian entertained dreams of becoming a wedding singer. “Yun na yung tuktok ng pangarap ko.” She did become one and more, performing at birthdays, children’s parties and other events.

“I thought that was it but when I was working at an advertising agency in 2018, I heard this voice in my head, you should post covers on YouTube. So I did. I even asked dad to shoot some of these covers. It was just a hobby and he would share them on his personal Facebook account as a proud dad,” she said.

“Sir Jonathan reached out to him and then asked if (I) wanted to become a recording artist. He was really the one who discovered me.”

Lian was referring to Jonathan Manalo, head of ABS-CBN (Star) Music, who would also encourage her to create her own songs.

“I took up his challenge. I started practicing the piano more and eventually writing songs. It snowballed into what is now a music career.”

As Lian continues to navigate the music scene, both father and daughter admitted it could be tricky whenever they discuss work at home.

Lian on her father’s constant advice: ‘Just focus on writing as much as you can and focus on excellence. His favorite example is Lea Salonga.’

According to direk Lauren, they’re so similar in many ways, including attitude. “We’re both sensitive also, so we tread that line. Ingat din ako sa kanya to give comments. Iba ‘pag kamag-anak yung nagsasabi. Kaya ang style namin diyan, yung manager niya sa Star Magic and Star Music ko dinadaan yung comment ko. ‘Pag kami, it might be too personal and she might not take it lightly.”

Lian agreed, “There’s the dad layer, parang him as an executive helping you as an artist in your career, versus him as your father whom you’d like to comfort and support you. It’s kind of tricky.

“Sometimes, if he gives comments, I’d be like, ‘Isn’t it too harsh?’ But at the same time, it’s helpful for you as an artist.”

Still, whatever strides she’s made, her credentials will say that she really put in the work, direk Lauren said.

“In show business, ang iniiwasan namin ang ay, ‘Kasi anak kaya she gets a lot of privileges,’ which is not true,” he said. “Of course, ‘di mo maiiwasan isipin ng mga tao, (but) at least, malinis ang conscience namin na hindi kami ang tipong, I’m opening all the doors for her… Yung kanyang godfathers and godmothers in showbiz ang tumutulong sa kanya.”

Lian said, “I’m just lucky that there are other people who also believe in me and my talent and give me other opportunities. So, it was a mix of you get a foot in the door and at the same time, you meet those opportunities.”

The proud dad further said, “Ngayon, nagugulat ako, some artists come to her for a song to be written by her.”

To date, Lian has written for Bini (Here With You and Kapit Lang), BGYO (Rocketman) and Kakai Bautista (Pag-Ibig Koy Panalo). She also co-wrote the Darna theme and recently made a song for Jed Madela. Jolina Magdangal has also approached her for a song. In the future, she hopes to pen music for KZ Tandingan and Yeng Constantino.

Just this month, she dropped via music streaming platforms her new single Only Have Today, featuring Asian instruments and Latin-inspired beats. She co-wrote it with Grammy-nominated producer Lugo Gonzalez and artist Alih Jey.

Meanwhile, when asked about her father’s advice to her nowadays, she said, “Just focus on writing as much as you can and focus on excellence. Lagi niyang example si Lea Salonga.”

Lauren said, “Hindi mo naman naa-attain yun (easily) but you just have to do and do and do and do things.”

He added he has always believed his daughter has “the talent and the foundation.”

A touched Lian beamed in reaction: “It’s just nice to hear. It’s nice to have a dad who is also a creative because he understands.”

He also understands and supports Lian’s latest career move.

“Maaga kami mag-empty nest, well not so early because she’s already 28, but she’s planning to study by September abroad. There’s a big possibility she’s going to be based there and get immersed in that country. It might be tiring and expensive for us but, at least, isa lang pinag-aral namin,” he quipped.

Lian will continue to work virtually with ABS-CBN Music while studying at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. She has also applied for a scholarship for her two-year Masters in Electronic and Produced Music.

“In her essay, because there are very few female producers globally (‘2.8 percent lang,’ Lian chimed in)... hopefully, that pitch might get her a scholarship… Malay mo naman siya pala ay isa sa mga susi natin para mag-expand ang OPM,” direk Lauren said.

Of course, when her father declares things like this, Lian never takes it as a form of pressure.

“Big dreamer yan ever since when I was growing up. Whenever we travel, his motto is to expand your mind to all possibilities… He always pushes for to reach your highest potential,” she said.

“Yan ang lagi niyang sinasabi sa akin kasi ‘di ko na daw pinoproblema yung basic needs. If it were Maslow’s Heirarchy of Needs, if survival dito (bottom), andito na daw ako sa middle.”