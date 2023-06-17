Mark Leviste says his heart is 'full of love,' gives update on Kris Aquino

MANILA, Philippines — Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste revealed the current state of his heart now that he is accompanying Kris Aquino in Los Angeles, California for her treatments.

In his recent interview on TeleRadyo's Sakto, Mark said that he is happy and full of love.

"A happy vice governor, makes a happy province, 'di ba? Kailangan mayroon tayong pinaghuhugutan ng inspirasyon at ligaya," he said.

"Hindi lang happy, full of love, love, love," he added.

Mark also gave an update on Kris' current health condition. He said Kris is taking immunosuppressant drugs.

"Kris is currently resting right now. She is on immunosupresant medicines which is chemotherapy medication but in much smaller dose as compared to cancer patients. Honestly it's challenging and difficult but of course your thoughts, prayers and love from those follow her a lot, alam ko napakaraming nagmamahal at sumusubaybay sa ating queen," he said.

"I know she can heal and get well the soonest possible time. I am here right now in Los Angeles taking care of her, keep her company while her son Bimby is back home in Manila," he added.

Last month, Kris thanked all the people, especially Mark, who supported her fight against her autoimmune diseases.

“I've been so unfair in not THANKING you enough for all your effort to be here whenever I need you, for all the times my past has made me so jaded that I keep breaking up with you. All because I didn't believe a long distance relationship stood a chance because of your job obligations, and because I need at least 2 cycles of 9 months each before I can hope to reach remission,” she wrote.

RELATED: Kris Aquino thanks 'special people' for 'improving' health condition