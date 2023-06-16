^

'Lucky you, I’m no murderer': Priscilla Meirelles pens birthday message for John Estrada

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 16, 2023 | 3:12pm
'Lucky you, I'm no murderer': Priscilla Meirelles pens birthday message for John Estrada
Celebrity couple John Estrada and Priscilla Meirelles
Nice Print Photography via Priscilla Meirelles Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen Priscilla Meirelles penned a sweet birthday message for husband Estrada for his 50th birthday. 

In her Instagram account, Priscilla posted photos of her with John. 

"To the one and only Man in my life, my Husband… Happy Birthday. From the moment I met you I knew I wanted to share my life with you," she said. 

"We have been through a lot, and the ride hasn’t been smooth but it has been bunches of fun and for your life, I am truly grateful, even if sometimes it may look like I want to commit murder… lucky you, I’m no murderer," she added. 

She thanked John for being a good dad to Anechka, a good provider for their family and being her husband. 

"Joke aside, Today I pray that you have accountable blessings and that you always find a reason to smile every day anew for the rest of your journey. May you find true contentment in every speck of your life without losing yourself," she said. 

"Thank you for being a good provider for our family. Thank you for being a good dad to Anechka. Thank you for being my husband. We love you. God bless you and may he be with you always. Your one and only Wife," she added. 

In another post, Priscilla posted photos of John's grand party at the KAO Manila nightclub. 

The party was attended by notable personalities such as Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan, Lucy Torres and Richard Gomez. 

"A night to rememnber… Happy 50th Birthday Party @johnestrada," Priscilla captioned the post. 

RELATED: 'My one and only': John Estrada declares love to Priscilla Meirelles amid cheating issue 

Original 'Eat Bulaga' hosts, staff reunite in new TV5 'home'

Original 'Eat Bulaga' hosts, staff reunite in new TV5 'home'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The original hosts and production staff of "Eat Bulaga" were reunited at the TV5 office in Mandaluyong ahead of their first...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola offered P2M each to stay with TAPE's 'Eat Bulaga' — Cristy Fermin

Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola offered P2M each to stay with TAPE's 'Eat Bulaga' — Cristy Fermin

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Former "Eat Bulaga" hosts Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola reportedly declined an offer of P2 million each to stay as hosts in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Buboy Villar reportedly not leaving 'Eat Bulaga' despite bashing, cheating allegations

Buboy Villar reportedly not leaving 'Eat Bulaga' despite bashing, cheating allegations

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Eat Bulaga" host Buboy Villar will not leave the longest-running noontime show after a controversy in the "Ang Pinaka" segment...
Entertainment
fbtw
TAPE's Jalosjos brothers reveal 'questionable expenditures' in 'Eat Bulaga!'

TAPE's Jalosjos brothers reveal 'questionable expenditures' in 'Eat Bulaga!'

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Brothers Jon and Bullet Jalosjos, both top TAPE executives, revealed they discovered some "questionable" findings in the expenditures...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ai-Ai delas Alas comforts Betong Sumaya after getting bashed for 'Eat Bulaga' hosting

Ai-Ai delas Alas comforts Betong Sumaya after getting bashed for 'Eat Bulaga' hosting

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Comedienne Ai-Ai delas Alas comforted new "Eat Bulaga" host Betong Sumaya after got bashed on TikTok live. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Charlie Puth says he wrote a song while in the middle of sex

Charlie Puth says he wrote a song while in the middle of sex

By Kristofer Purnell | 25 minutes ago
MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has been open about sexuality, which some of his tracks even...
Entertainment
fbtw
'An absolute ball': 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke, 'The Crown's' Olivia Colman join Marvel

'An absolute ball': 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke, 'The Crown's' Olivia Colman join Marvel

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Marvel newcomers Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman both shared their reasons to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Entertainment
fbtw
Jo Koy joins Lea Salonga, H.E.R. as producers on Broadway's 'Here Lies Love'

Jo Koy joins Lea Salonga, H.E.R. as producers on Broadway's 'Here Lies Love'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy has joined the producing team of the upcoming musical "Here Lies Love" just...
Entertainment
fbtw
Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders share baby's first image

Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders share baby's first image

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Song Joong Ki confirmed his wife Katy Louise Saunders already gave birth in an official fan cafe message accompanied by a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Analysis: Why 'Eat Bulaga!' name should go with TVJ, not TAPE

Analysis: Why 'Eat Bulaga!' name should go with TVJ, not TAPE

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Whoever legally owns “Eat Bulaga!,” many Filipino viewers would surely agree that the highly contested noontime...
Entertainment
fbtw
