'Lucky you, I’m no murderer': Priscilla Meirelles pens birthday message for John Estrada

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen Priscilla Meirelles penned a sweet birthday message for husband Estrada for his 50th birthday.

In her Instagram account, Priscilla posted photos of her with John.

"To the one and only Man in my life, my Husband… Happy Birthday. From the moment I met you I knew I wanted to share my life with you," she said.

"We have been through a lot, and the ride hasn’t been smooth but it has been bunches of fun and for your life, I am truly grateful, even if sometimes it may look like I want to commit murder… lucky you, I’m no murderer," she added.

She thanked John for being a good dad to Anechka, a good provider for their family and being her husband.

"Joke aside, Today I pray that you have accountable blessings and that you always find a reason to smile every day anew for the rest of your journey. May you find true contentment in every speck of your life without losing yourself," she said.

"Thank you for being a good provider for our family. Thank you for being a good dad to Anechka. Thank you for being my husband. We love you. God bless you and may he be with you always. Your one and only Wife," she added.

In another post, Priscilla posted photos of John's grand party at the KAO Manila nightclub.

The party was attended by notable personalities such as Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan, Lucy Torres and Richard Gomez.

"A night to rememnber… Happy 50th Birthday Party @johnestrada," Priscilla captioned the post.

