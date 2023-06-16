Kyline expresses kilig over Mavy’s latest romantic gesture

Kyline Alcantara, the Sparkle GMA Artist Center young actress, wants to explore with her craft. In Luv Is: Love at First Read, which also stars her perennial onscreen partner Mavy Legaspi (photo below), she plays Angelica Dimacapili, described as someone who ‘has no interest in love,’ and ‘chooses a clean slate.’ She adds that more emotions have been explored by fellow stars, who take on the challenge to explain longer what the characters go through.

“I’m really the type of person who wants to explore, especially when it comes to my craft.”

That was Kyline Alcantara speaking about her stance as a young actress in a recent press conference for Luv Is: Love at First Read, starring herself and perennial onscreen partner Mavy Legaspi and airing weekdays before 24 Oras.

“The (TV) series or projects that I have done before are mostly dramatic. This is my second rom-com because (I had) I Left My Heart in Sorsogon… it feels so good,” added the Sparkle GMA Artist Center talent, whose tandem with Mavy was first seen in the Heart Evangelista and Richard Yap’s Telebabad primetime series and also showcased in the digital series Zero Kilometers Away.

“I’m really grateful for the trust given by GMA and Sparkle (for us to do this),” she said. “Here, mas maraming emotions po, mas pinahaba yung pag-explain ng bawat emotion na nararamdaman ng characters (there were more emotions being explored by the cast, who took on the challenge to explain longer what the characters did go through).”

This is the kind of opportunity that sits well with and is palatable to any working and learning thespians like Kyline. The latter’s character is named Angelica Dimacapili, who is bound to meet Mavy’s college basketball cager Kudos Pereseo. Angelica is described as someone who “has no interest in love,” questions the intention of the opposite sex because of a past experience and “chooses a clean slate.”

Portraying the characters Kudos and Angelica — and headlining the collaboration between Kapuso network and Wattpad Webtoon Studios — will further solidify Mavy and Kyline’s potential as among today’s fast-rising love teams or Sparkle Sweethearts.

On handling work and career pressure that comes with the territory, she said they have both agreed to just feel grateful for everything. Part of it is acknowledging the confidence and support of their network, if one may add.

As for dealing with criticism, Kyline shared, “How do we deal with that? Actually, hindi na lang namin pinapansin (we don’t pay attention to it). Of course, every opinion matters.” That’s why she and Mavy would also reflect on if some criticism or comment has basis and eventually consider it for self-improvement.

“But with the negative (ones), like (those) out of context na po talaga yung sinasabi, hindi na lang po namin pinapansin and we know the truth. Our truth is the truth,” added she. “So, kung ano naman yung pinapakita namin, yun po yung totoo talaga sa amin (whatever we show is really the truth), halos lahat ng ginagawa namin, of course, except for our projects, ay hindi scripted.”

Asked when was the last time she felt kilig or romantically thrilled, Kyline’s answer was the time she watched the Fast Talk with Boy Abunda episode, with Mavy as among the guests.

“Siguro po nung sinabi niya na (Perhaps when he said that) I’m his world (to) Tito Boy, because, of course, sino naman po yung hindi kikiligin dun (who wouldn’t get kilig with that?) and it was my first time to have felt that kind of appreciation from another person. So, kaya po ako kinilig.”

As you and I know, Kyline and Mavy’s Luv Is: Love at First Read has taken the timeslot of Dingdong Dantes’ well-followed game show Family Feud. The two also can’t help but feel pressure for the kilig series to do well in the ratings’ game.

“Actually, we asked Kuya Dong, of course, the two shows are different, (his was like a) variety and (ours is a) teleserye, about what we could do,” recalled she. “He told us that ‘Maganda naman yung story nyo (the Love at First Read story is nice and interesting) and just keep on promoting.’ Sobra po talaga yung kaba namin, but like what I have mentioned in one of my interviews earlier, I’m manifesting that Love at First Read will be successful.”

From what one could gather from her thoughts, this is based on the engaging narrative the show presents, the dependable ensemble cast, as well as the collective creativity and contributions of the directors, production crew and writers.

“Sana maramdaman din po ng bawat Kapuso na nanonood sa amin yung good vibes and yung kilig na nararamdaman ng buong cast on- and off-cam (I hope every Kapuso who watches it will feel the good vibes and the kilig the cast felt and experienced on- and off-camera or while doing it),” Kyline concluded.