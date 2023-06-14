Cheongdam International High School stars SHARE ‘special affection’ for Pinoy fans

Cheongdam International High School (also titled as B*tch x Rich) airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on tvN Asia via Cignal (DTH) CH160 or Smart GigaPlay app.

There’s a new high school revenge K-drama in town.

Cheongdam International High School (also titled as B*tch x Rich) tells the story of Kim Hye In (Lee Eun Saem), the sole witness to a murder of a high school girl. In exchange for her supposed silence, she gets transferred to the ultra-exclusive Cheongdam International High School, where she meets Baek Je Na (played by Red Velvet’s Yeri credited in the drama as Kim Ye Rim), the prime suspect who happens to be the queen of Diamond 6, a group of elite and powerful students.

The series also stars Lee Jong Hyuk as Seo Do Eon, the “king” of Diamond 6 and the son of the president of Cheongdam International High School. Yoo Jung Hoo, on the other hand, plays Lee So Mang, described as the student who possesses perhaps the “most power” at Cheongdam. He is specially drawn to the transfer student Hye In.

The four main leads granted The STAR an exclusive e-mail interview, wherein they shared, among other things, what mainly attracted them to the drama. Ye Rim said, “I was attracted to this character because it has a different charm that I have never shown to the public before.”

Eun Saem, for her part, said, “I think ‘Kim Hye In’ is a role that consumes a lot of emotional energy from other people and shows the two sides of a person. Also, she depicts the ironic characteristics of humans — (she is) firm but fragile, hateful but loving, and bold but timid.”

As an actress, she admitted feeling a lot of pressure because it’s the “first time I had to lead the story.”

“I put a lot of effort into getting to know Kim Hye In. I tried to find similarities with me, and I imagined things that I haven’t experienced and I thought about what it would have been like,” said Eun Saem.

Despite her role’s challenges, Ye Rim, on the other hand, had fun wearing “various colourful and fancy clothes while shooting.”

“Acting using a tone I don’t normally use was a pleasant experience as well,” she also said.

Asked on what made Cheongdam International High School unique from other high school revenge-themed dramas, Jong Hyuk said, “This series deals with the lives of chaebol (rich) students and that it is not known until the end to whom the revenge should point is right.”

Yoo Jung Hoo added, “This drama deals with the conflict between Hye In and various characters and contains many interesting elements, rather than the revenge of an individual against another individual.”

Below are more excerpts from the e-mail chat:

For Eun Saem and Ye Rim, what is your relationship and dynamic with each other off screen and how did it help inform your interpretation of your “feuding” characters?

Ye Rim: “Eun Saem is actually the same age as me, and personally, she is a friend of my friend. I think that’s how we got close to each other in a short time. She is also a cheerful and bright girl, so I got a lot of positive energy (from her) when shooting.”

Eun Saem: “Whatever I do, I feel very lucky to meet a colleague who fits well with me. From the first meeting with Ye Rim, we got along very well and we laughed whenever we made eye contact. It’s too bad that we got to know each other only now. Even if we laugh out loud before the shoot, we get to concentrate once the shoot starts. I believe our chemistry would be well reflected in the result.”

For Jong Hyuk and Jung Hoo, how will your characters impact the relationship between Jen Na and Hye In?

Jong Hyuk: “If you think about Do Eon’s circumstances and relationships with the people around him, such as his age of 18, being the board chairman’s son, Hye In’s boyfriend, 18 years of friendship with Je Na, and a fake relationship with Hye In, you would be able to understand Do Eon and enjoy the series more.

“There are moments of confusion in the conflict between Je Na and Hye In, but at some point, Do Eon also has an effect on deepening the conflict between the two girls.”

Jung Hoo: “So Mang does not directly intervene in the conflict between Je Na and Hye In, but acts as a hidden assistant to Hye In and stands on her side. If you focus on So Mang’s behaviour and personality, which is different from other characters in Cheongdam International High School, you will be able to enjoy watching and falling in love with So-mang’s charm.”

Can you name your favorite and most challenging scene and why?

Ye Rim: “All the scenes are memorable, but there is a scene where I had to speak in English. It was my first time acting in another language, so I was very nervous. I prepared a lot to accomplish this scene perfectly (or) with no errors.”

Eun Saem: “There is a scene in which Kim Hye In throws out 50,000 won bills to Baek Je Na in the classroom. It was real cash and my first time scattering that much cash in my life, so I was very thrilled and refreshed. And it was the scene where I was able to fall more deeply into the charm of Kim Hye In’s character.”

Jong Hyuk: “The scene in which I have an argument with Hye In on the roof is very memorable. Among many of Do Eon’s appearances, it’s the look only shown in front of Hye In. It is the scene that depicts Do Eon’s goals, wounds, and inner side the most. I think (it) is the scene that touched my heart the most as I played the role of Do Eon.

“The scenes where I constantly have conflicts with Hye In and Je Na were the most challenging. AI was bumped, broken, confused, and tried to hide the confusion, but I couldn’t hide them at all... these moments were really difficult.”

Jung Hoo: “Both the best and the most challenging scenes were where Hye In and So Mang were having a physical fight in the women’s bathroom when they first met. I like it the most because it is the scene where So Mang begins to feel interested in Hye-in, at their first encounter, and at the same time, it was hard as we fell down and hit the floor many times. But it was a fun shoot nonetheless.”

What do you hope audiences will learn from the series?

Eun Saem: “I hope audiences can be satisfied and thrilled through Kim Hye In. This title deals with a story that can’t be easily encountered, but maybe, like a movie, nonsense things happen to people in real life. Considering stories of Cheongdam International High School may also be an experience for someone, I would be grateful if you can look at it from a wider perspective.”

Jong Hyuk: “I’d like to deliver a message about what Seo Do Eon values: ‘Do not easily believe in things that have not been fully confirmed.’”

Jung Hoo: “Even if it is not expressed externally, some people may have wounds or pain in them. And I think it could affect their behaviour, personality, or attitude in an unintended negative way. If you have such inner wounds or pains, I would like to send the message that if you find your own solution and get to overcome it, our lives can flow in a slightly better direction.”

K-dramas are very popular in the Philippines. If you have the chance to visit the country, what would you want to experience and what would you like to say to your Filipino fans?

Ye Rim: “I love the Philippines! Whenever I visit for (Red Velvet) concerts or other promotional activities, Filipino fans always greet me energetically and enthusiastically, so I receive a lot of positive energy from them. I would like to take this opportunity to tell my fans that I love them!”

Eun Saem: “Hello, Filipino fans! If I get a chance, I would love to go to the Philippines and meet you all in person. Please call me to the Philippines anytime. Then I’ll run to you! I will do my best to give back the love I received through many good works ahead! Please be with me and watch Cheongdam International High School! I love you!”

Jong Hyuk: “I traveled to Cebu six years ago, and I want to visit again and play, enjoy, and relax at the beach all day long. It was a truly unforgettable memory for me, who loves summer and water.

“Hello Filipino fans! This is Lee Jong-hyuk who plays Seo Do Eon. Thank you so much for loving K-dramas, and please take a look into Cheongdam International High School. I can confidently say that it’s a great series as everyone worked hard together as one team! Please do love Cheongdam International High School as well as ‘Seo Do Eon.’ Thank you!”

Jung Hoo: “I have studied in the Philippines for about two years, so I have a special affection for the Philippines. So, if I get a chance, I would like to visit again and reminisce about old memories.

“Hello Filipino fans! Thank you for your interest and love for Cheongdam International High School. I really want to see you in person in the Philippines! Thank you!”