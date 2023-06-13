^

'FerPok': Pokwang announces project with 'Rosalinda' star Fernando Carillo

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 13, 2023 | 9:24am
'FerPok': Pokwang announces project with 'Rosalinda' star Fernando Carillo
Pokwang and Fernando Carillo
Pokwang via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Comedienne Pokwang revealed that she will star in a project alongside Mexican telenovela actor Fernando Carillo. 

In her Instagram account, Pokwang posted photos of her with the "Rosalinda" star. 

"Ayun na nga!!! New project with mr. @ferrcarrillo waaaa cant wait!!!!!" Pokwang captioned her post, adding the "FerPok" hashtag. 

Fernando rose to fame in the Philippines after starring with Mexican superstar Thalia in the 1999 telenovela "Rosalinda."

Recently, he revealed that he once dated Filipina broadcaster Korina Sanchez in an interview with Boy Abunda. 

“It depends on what ‘date’ means, but I went to dinner with a very smart Filipino. Can I say who it was? Or are we going to get in trouble,” he said. 

“I have huge respect for Korina Sanchez. She’s a good friend, and I respect her very much.”

Fernando said that the dinner happened in his past visit to the country. 

RELATED: 'Rosalinda' star Fernando Carillo admits 'dating' Korina Sanchez in the past

FERNANDO CARILLO

POKWANG
