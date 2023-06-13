‘Unbreak my Heart’ is now VIU’s most-streamed series: Here’s what we love so far

The relationship between Rose (Jodi Sta Maria) and Renz (Joshua Garcia) starts with a lot of misunderstanding but then leads to something very special.

MANILA, Philippines — Now on its third week, “Unbreak My Heart” continues to excite viewers who have anticipated one of the most groundbreaking productions on TV yet. It is, after all, the first collaboration between GMA and ABS-CBN Entertainment, and a production of Dreamscape Entertainment.

If you have been missing out, well, fear no more! Here we share what we have been loving about the first few episodes—and surely in the coming ones—of “Unbreak My Heart.” (But without too much spoilers, we promise!)

Acting powerhouse

Top-billed by Asian Academy Creative Awards Best Actress Jodi Sta. Maria, “Unbreak My Heart” is proving to be an acting powerhouse. On its premiere episode alone, we already got a glimpse of Rose’s (Sta. Maria) struggles as a mom who has been searching for the daughter she abandoned years ago. Sta Maria’s expressive eyes are enough to show her sorrow.

Rose’s relationship with Renz, played by co-star Joshua Garcia, is also quite endearing. It starts with a lot of misunderstanding but then leads to something very special. All this, while Renz deals with his own dilemmas too.

And surprisingly, the chemistry between the veteran actress and the younger actor is undeniable, proving both their acting chops.

Also in the lead is actor Richard Yap, whose character Matteo Zhang is Rose’s ex-husband. The acting of both Sta. Maria and Yap showcase how troubled their characters’ past are.

Veteran director Laurice Guillen also returns to acting as Lily Zhang in the series, and immediately, becomes a formidable foe to Rose.

Renz’s mom Vangie and Matteo’s new wife Christina, played by esteemed actress Eula Valdes and Sunshine Cruz, consecutively, also appears to be kontrabidas to Rose’s life.

Scenic Switzerland

Rose’s search for her daughter Xandra brings her to Switzerland, which in turn also takes viewers to the scenic country. And the series’ cinematography doesn’t disappoint.

The snow-covered Swiss Alps serve as backdrop to the first episodes, from Rose’s arrival and introduction to the country. Other outdoor locations like Lake Brienz show the beauty of Switzerland, while sets like the chalets, structures, and the grand Zhang family mansion present both old and new architecture.

According to directors Manny Palo and Dolly Dulu, shooting in the below-zero temperatures of Switzerland was very challenging, but it added a great production value to the series.

They added that “Unbreak My Heart” was shot in “a cinematic way to give the narrative the grandness that it deserves.”

Complex narrative

Going into its second week, another character is introduced in Alex Zhang, portrayed by Gabbi Garcia. Alex narrates her heartbreak and how she doesn’t believe in destiny. But wait until she crosses paths with Renz in Italy—the series’ second European location!

There, they mend their broken hearts. But this encounter and their relationship put Renz even more intertwined with the Zhang family. You might already guess who Alex is!

A shooting incident in 2007 also seems to connect the lives of Rose, Renz and Alex. And we can’t wait to know about this in the coming episodes.

Adding humanity to “Unbreak My Heart” are the Filipino migrants who paint a picture of their plight overseas. The supporting cast, including Nikki Valdez, Will Ashley, Jeremiah Lisbo, Dionne Monsanto, Philip Joshua Endrinal and Mark Rivera, makes this possible.

Heartbreaking/warming OSTs

Adding to the feels “Unbreak My Heart” are two OSTs, “You Are Everything” by Christian Bautista and “Falling In Love” by BEY. Both originals, the first one is heartbreaking to complement the layers of emotions and the complications in the relationships the characters are experiencing. Bautista is the perfect balladeer to convey these.

BEY’s song, on the other hand, is heartwarming, and best conveys the love blossoming. This gives lightness to the otherwise very heavy drama.

Watching it in advance

Lastly, what we really love about this romantic drama is its availability on various platforms.

"Unbreak My Heart" airs 9:35 p.m., Mondays to Thursdays on GMA Telebabad, Pinoy Hits and i Heart movies and at 11:25 p.m. on GTV. For viewers abroad, it is also available on GMA Pinoy TV and TFC.

It an can also be streamed 48 hours in advance on GMANetwork.com, iWantTFC and Viu.

Viu also brings “Unbreak My Heart” to 16 markets across Asia, Middle East and South Africa—making the best of Filipino content even more accessible to the world.

The best indeed as “Unbreak My Heart” is already the most watched series on Viu!

So whether you want no FOMO by catching up on the past episodes, or you want bragging rights by streaming ahead of everyone, watch “Unbreak My Heart” on Viu.

Download the Viu app now via the Apple Store or Play Store or visit www.viu.com and watch for free.