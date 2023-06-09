^

'Settling down agad?': Wedding bells not ringing soon for Zanjoe Marudo, Ria Atayde

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 9, 2023 | 4:25pm
'Settling down agad?': Wedding bells not ringing soon for Zanjoe Marudo, Ria Atayde
Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Zanjoe Marudo said that wedding bells will not ring anytime soon for him and girlfriend Ria Atayde. 

In an interview with the media during Ginebra’s celebration of World Gin Day yesterday, Zanjoe said he's happy with his life right now especially that he's now in a relationship with Ria. 

"Settling down agad?” he said, laughing.

“Pero masaya ang estado ko ngayon, sa career, personal life, love life. Kumbaga sobrang relax lang ng buhay ko, kalmado,” he added.  

When asked what's something special about Ria, Zanjoe said, "Everything."

Zanjoe confirmed last January that he's in a relationship with Ria in his interview with ANC's "Headstart." 

“Yes, parang it’s out in the open naman na, so yes," Zanjoe said. 

Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI) is celebrating World Gin Day (WGD) in a “cool, clear, and versatile” way. 

WGD, a global celebration observed every second Saturday of June, is spearheaded in the Philippines by GSMI, as it was also the one who brought the first WGD festivities to the Asia Pacific region back in 2014. That year, GSMI marked the 180th year of its flagship brand, Ginebra San Miguel. Today, gin enthusiasts look forward to GSMI’s month-long activities, which not only celebrate gin’s enduring influence on our drinking culture but also its role in celebrations, fiestas, gatherings, and even our everyday triumphs.
 
“We join gin enthusiasts worldwide in celebrating World Gin Day. As pioneers of this event in our country, we aspire to ignite the spirit of greater appreciation for more Filipinos to know gin’s outstanding qualities, as it is a drink that is ‘Cool, Clear, and Versatile,’” said GSMI Marketing Manager Ron Molina.
 
Part of the WGD celebration will be the launch of the second season of G-MIX Nation Online Series, hosted by Luis Manzano, which will be shown for the first time and will feature new cocktail recipes. Alongside is the Home Bar Kit that features Ginebra products and tools for mixing different kinds of cocktails, which is sold online and at select supermarkets.

