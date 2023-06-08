TAPE reacts to Tito, Vic, Joey's TV5 move; addresses new 'Eat Bulaga' bashers

MANILA, Philippines — Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE Inc.) hopes that the public can give the new "Eat Bulaga" a chance.

During his interview with CNN Philippines' "The Source," TAPE chief finance officer Bullet Jalosjos requested the show's bashers to watch so they can see what the show can offer.

“For all the bashers, sana naman po bigyan n’yo naman po ng pagkakataon ang mga talents namin na ipakita naman po, mapasaya ang mga taong-bayan during this time," Jalosjos said.

“Wala po kaming hangarin kung hindi magbigay saya sa ating mga taong-bayan at manonood,” he added.

The show's new set of hosts is now bannered by comedians Paolo Contis, Betong Sumaya and Buboy Villar.

Zoren Legaspi and Carmina Villaroel's twins Cassy and Mavy, and rumored presidential son Sandro Marcos' girlfriend Alexa Miro, are also the new hosts of the program.

The trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkards are now Kapatids.

TV5's MediaQuest Holdings Inc. announced yesterday that TVJ and the Dabarkads have entered into an agreement to produce content for TV5 and other MediaQuest platforms.

“If the people want to watch the old TVJ then they can always look into that channel, pero kung gusto nilang makakita ng mas bago, mas masaya, mas energetic, new faces, they can go back to EB,” Jalosjos said.

