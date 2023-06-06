'May loyalty, malaking utang na loob': Alden Richards expresses support for Tito, Vic, Joey amid 'Eat Bulaga' mess

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host-actor Alden Richards has expressed his support for fellow "Eat Bulaga!" hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon — collectively known as TVJ — following their recent departure from Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE).

Last May 31, TVJ announced on "Eat Bulaga!" they were parting ways with TAPE. The announcement was soon followed by the mass resignation of the show's other hosts, talents, and crew members.

In the days following what transpired, a number of individuals noticed Alden put a face palm emoji on his Instagram story, leading the public to believe it had something to do with the beleaguered show.

TV5's MJ Marfori asked Alden about the Instagram story during the Asian premiere of "Extraction 2" starring Chris Hemsworth last June 5 in SM Mall of Asia, and Alden clarified it was not about "Eat Bulaga!" but rather about a personal issue he is handling.

Alden then gave a message to TVJ, who are currently in the middle of discussions on where to take the long-running noontime variety show.

"Know that kahit anuman pa man ang mangyari, may loyalty 'yung sarili ko for them, regardless," Alden said, admitting he has the right to defend those who immensely helped to get him to where he is now.

"That's my stand because malaki ang utang na loob ko sa kanila, and my support for them will go until the end of time... Malaki ang pagsasalamat natin sa 'Eat Bulaga!'" Alden ended.

Following the depature of TVJ and other hosts like Paolo Ballesteros, Jose Manalo, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Wally Bayola, and Ryan Agoncillo, the June 5 episode of "Eat Bulaga!" featured new hosts Paolo Contis, Betong Sumaya, Buboy Villar, twins Cassy and Mavy Legaspi, and Alexa Miro.

But the future of the noontime variety show is currently up in the air as a reliable source confirmed to Philstar.com that "Eat Bulaga!" was in talks with Bacolod City mayor Albee Benitez for a transfer from GMA7 to TV5.

There is also the discussion of the trademark ownership over "Eat Bulaga!," which Tito claims belongs to TVJ and not TAPE because of Supreme Court jurisprudence about "the owner is at the 'point of creation'."

