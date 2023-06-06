^

Julia Barretto replaces Bea Alonzo in movie with Alden Richards

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 6, 2023 | 8:37am
Alden Richards, Julia Barretto
Alden Richards, Julia Barretto via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Julia Barretto replaced Bea Alonzo in the upcoming Philippine adaptation of South Korean hit movie "A Moment To Remember" also starring Alden Richards.

In a recent interview with the media, Viva Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent del Rosario III confirmed the news. 

“Dating Alden-Bea, tapos I think nag-issue naman ng statement kami and ang GMA na magpapahinga yata muna si Bea. So, si Julia na,” he said.

Del Rosario said that the film will have a title "Special Memory" and the production will start by the end of July or August. 

He also said that Julia is excited to do the project with Alden. 

“Well, excited siya, hindi lang dito pati ‘yung movie nila with Aga Muhlach na ‘Forgetting.’ Siyempre isa si Julia sa mga importanteng artista ng Viva so binibigyan siya ng magaganda and malalaking projects,” he said. 

The Viva boss also said that Julia is aware that the project was offered to Bea. Julia and Bea had a controversy in the past because of Gerald Anderson. 

“I think yes kasi na-promote na 'yan dati ‘di ba noong unang i-announce? She’s professional naman and nagustuhan niya ‘yung role,” he said.

Bea "respectfully beg off" from the movie because of schedule conflict. 

RELATED: Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards' Korean movie remake postponed due to scheduling conflict

