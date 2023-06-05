First lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Sandro Marcos attend Toni Gonzaga's baby shower

MANILA, Philippines — After months of speculations, Toni Gonzaga finally confirmed that she's pregnant with her second baby with presidential adviser for creative communications Paul Soriano.

In her Instagram account, Toni posted a video of her baby shower hosted by her friends Camille Villar, Emmeline Aglipay-Villar, Che Uy, Mariel Padilla, sister Alex Gonzaga and sister-in-law Winnie Wong.

"Super grateful to my dear friends @camillevillarofficial @emaglipayvillar @che.uy168 @marieltpadilla and sisters @cathygonzaga @winniewong for throwing us the most memorable shower!" Toni wrote.

"So thankful to our family and friends who celebrated with us this new blessing!" she added.

Toni's guests include First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, presidential son and Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos, and Sen. Loren Legarda.

Rumors of Toni's pregnancy began last March.

A source claimed that Toni did not want to reveal her pregnancy then because she did not wanted to get stressed due potential bashing on social media.

Toni was heavily criticized by internet users after she supported the candidacy of now President Bongbong Marcos. Social media users are asking for boycotts everytime she has projects such as being the Shopee endorser, her Metro Manila Film Festival movie, and her anniversary concert.

Toni and Paul tied the knot in June 2015. They welcomed their first child Seve in October 2016.

