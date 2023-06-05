^

Lian Paz says daughters with Paolo Contis want to change surname

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 5, 2023 | 2:12pm
Paolo Contis reveals his biggest fear in his guesting on "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda" last January 27, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Former EB Babe member Lian Paz revealed that her daughters with Paolo Contis are asking her to changed their surnames. 

In her Instagram account, Lian shared photos of her daughter Xonia's graduation. 

“Congratulations, our dear Ate Xonia! You ended your first year in high school as Top 1 in your class and overall top achiever in your grade level!” she captioned the post. 

“You have always been consistent being excellent in school. I am amazed with your perseverance, and I am grateful to God for that gift to you,” she added. “Continue to honor the Lord in everything! I am proud of you Xonia!” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

An Instagram user commented on Lian's post saying his congratulations. 

“Bitbit pa apelyido wala naman ambag. Anyway, congrats. You have a long way to go. Aim high!” the user commented. 

Lian then replied “Asking na nga po ang mga bata to have it changed.”

Paolo and Lian got married in 2009. They confirmed their separation in 2012. In 2018, Lian revealed that Paolo is not providing for her daughters. He confirmed that he has not been giving financial support to his children because of his "own reasons." 

Paolo also has a daughter named Summer with LJ Reyes. He is currently in a relationship with Yen Santos.

