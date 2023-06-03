^

Entertainment

For the voiceless: Christian Bables reveals reason why he accepted role in 'Drag You and Me'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 3, 2023 | 4:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Christian Bables is currently making waves as one of the trending casts of the nightly suspense revenge drama "Dirty Linen." He might be breaking away from the roles that made him famous, but the actor is not afraid on playing a role of an LGBTQ member like a couple of his past roles in his newest starrer. 

Christian plays opposite Andrea Brillantes in the web series "Drag You and Me," currently streaming on iWantTFC. 

He plays Charlie who does drag and goes by her drag name Bubbles Lacroix. 

"Kung walang tatanggap ng mga ganito, sino? Kung iilan lang kaming, I must say, na merong tapang mag-accept ng ganitong mga klaseng characters. Kasi yung iba, natatakot ma-typecast. 'Yung iba, natatakot ma-tag as ganito, ganyan," replied Christian to a question from the press at the series' recent launch held in Nectar Club in Bonifacio Global City. 

The actor is not new to playing an LGBTQ character in films and TV. Some of the films where Christian played an LGBTQ character were "Die Beautiful," "The Panti Sisters" and "Big Night."

"Ako kasi, for as long as, the character that is being offered to me is a living, breathing character, a character full of heart and life, gagampanan ko 'yan. Kahit na tutubi pa 'yan gagampanan ko basta something na relevant at makakapagbigay ng boses doon sa mga voiceless," Christian explained. 

In preparing for the role that sees him take the stage wearing stunning drag makeup and outfits, Christian shared that he had to "unlearn" a vital aspect. 

"I had to unlearn the totality of myself kasi hindi ako 'yung pino-portray ko. It is someone that is way far different from who I am as a person. That's basically just it," the actor said.  

"Drag You and Me" tells the story of Betty (Andrea Brillantes), a bright student who struggles with financing her studies and helping her family's gay bar. After looking for any means available to augment her and her family's financial needs, she joins a drag competition and her other persona, Valentine Royale, is born. 

"Drag You and Me" also stars Romnick Sarmenta, JC Alcantara, Ice Seguerra, Jon Santos, Cris Villanueva, Albie Casino, Kaladkaren, Lance Carr, PJ Endrinal, Jeric Raval, Amy Nobleza, Noel Comia Jr. and Yves Flores, with special guests from the Home of the Golden Gays, Flor Bien Jr. and Rico Reyes. 

RELATED:  'Mas pantay mukha ko 'pag naka-drag': Andrea Brillantes on why she stars in 'Drag You and Me'

CHRISTIAN BABLES

DRAG

LGBTQ COMMUNITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
WATCH: Iya Villania on hosting new 'Eat Bulaga'
play

WATCH: Iya Villania on hosting new 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
TV host Iya Villania revealed that she may consider hosting the new "Eat Bulaga" show if it will not have the same title...
Entertainment
fbtw
TVJ&rsquo;s exit from TAPE, Inc. can make or break the noontime arena

TVJ’s exit from TAPE, Inc. can make or break the noontime arena

By MJ Marfori | 18 hours ago
Forty-four years of watching Eat Bulaga is a hard habit to break.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kami 'yun, hindi TAPE': Tito Sotto says Tito, Vic, Joey own 'Eat Bulaga!' trademark
Exclusive

'Kami 'yun, hindi TAPE': Tito Sotto says Tito, Vic, Joey own 'Eat Bulaga!' trademark

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Long-time host and former senator Tito Sotto claimed that he and his fellow main hosts on "Eat Bulaga!" Joey de Leon and brother...
Entertainment
fbtw
Exodus: 'Eat Bulaga' hosts file mass resignation

Exodus: 'Eat Bulaga' hosts file mass resignation

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The hosts of "Eat Bulaga" filed a mass resignation following the announcement of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 &mdash; source
play

Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 — source

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Noontime variety show "Eat Bulaga!" main hosts Vic Sotto, his brother Tito Sotto, and Joey de Leon have announced that they...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271184
            [Title] => Trailer for '1521' starring Bea Alonzo, Danny Trejo, Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan finally drops
            [Summary] => The release of "1521" coincides withÂ the 125th anniversary celebration of Philippine independence.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-03 15:05:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/08/05/1521-battle-mactan_2022-08-05_16-11-21161_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271192
            [Title] => Tom Holland says first 'Spider-Verse' is the best 'Spider-Man' movie
            [Summary] => British actor Tom Holland has named what he believes is the best "Spider-Man" movie, and it's not any of the Marvel ones that he has appeared in.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-03 13:32:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/03/tom-holland-best-spider-man-movie_2023-06-03_13-33-45562_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271183
            [Title] => Tito Sotto explains TVJ's 'unplanned disengagement' from TAPE
            [Summary] => Former senator Tito Sotto revealed that his departure along with fellow longtime "Eat Bulaga!" hosts Joey de Leon and brother Vic Sotto fromÂ TAPE was an "unplanned decision."
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-03 12:44:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/s4-12023-04-1301-02-34_2023-06-01_00-45-09998_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271185
            [Title] => Actor John Regala passes awayÂ 
            [Summary] => "He died at 6:28 a.m. of cardiac arrest due to liver and kidney complications at the New Era General Hospital," said Scherrer.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-03 12:32:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807004
            [AuthorName] => Kathleen A. Llemit
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/01/21/john_2023-01-21_21-30-16249_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271174
            [Title] => Patricia Javier's son Robert Walcher IV is Mister Teen International 2023
            [Summary] => Â It's apparently in the genes as Robert Douglas Walcher IV followed in his mother, former actress-beauty queen Patricia Javier's footsteps. The 16-year-old was named Mister Teen International 2023 at the pageant held on June 1 in Bangkok, Thailand.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-03 10:27:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807004
            [AuthorName] => Kathleen A. Llemit
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/03/mister-teen-international-2023-fb_2023-06-03_10-12-36_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Trailer for '1521' starring Bea Alonzo, Danny Trejo, Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan finally drops

Trailer for '1521' starring Bea Alonzo, Danny Trejo, Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan finally drops

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
The release of "1521" coincides with the 125th anniversary celebration of Philippine independence.
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Holland says first 'Spider-Verse' is the best 'Spider-Man' movie

Tom Holland says first 'Spider-Verse' is the best 'Spider-Man' movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
British actor Tom Holland has named what he believes is the best "Spider-Man" movie, and it's not any of the Marvel ones that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tito Sotto explains TVJ's 'unplanned disengagement' from TAPE

Tito Sotto explains TVJ's 'unplanned disengagement' from TAPE

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Former senator Tito Sotto revealed that his departure along with fellow longtime "Eat Bulaga!" hosts Joey de Leon and brother...
Entertainment
fbtw
Actor John Regala passes away&nbsp;

Actor John Regala passes away 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
"He died at 6:28 a.m. of cardiac arrest due to liver and kidney complications at the New Era General Hospital," said Sch...
Entertainment
fbtw
Patricia Javier's son Robert Walcher IV is Mister Teen International 2023

Patricia Javier's son Robert Walcher IV is Mister Teen International 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
 It's apparently in the genes as Robert Douglas Walcher IV followed in his mother, former actress-beauty queen Patricia...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with