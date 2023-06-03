For the voiceless: Christian Bables reveals reason why he accepted role in 'Drag You and Me'

MANILA, Philippines — Christian Bables is currently making waves as one of the trending casts of the nightly suspense revenge drama "Dirty Linen." He might be breaking away from the roles that made him famous, but the actor is not afraid on playing a role of an LGBTQ member like a couple of his past roles in his newest starrer.

Christian plays opposite Andrea Brillantes in the web series "Drag You and Me," currently streaming on iWantTFC.

He plays Charlie who does drag and goes by her drag name Bubbles Lacroix.

"Kung walang tatanggap ng mga ganito, sino? Kung iilan lang kaming, I must say, na merong tapang mag-accept ng ganitong mga klaseng characters. Kasi yung iba, natatakot ma-typecast. 'Yung iba, natatakot ma-tag as ganito, ganyan," replied Christian to a question from the press at the series' recent launch held in Nectar Club in Bonifacio Global City.

The actor is not new to playing an LGBTQ character in films and TV. Some of the films where Christian played an LGBTQ character were "Die Beautiful," "The Panti Sisters" and "Big Night."

"Ako kasi, for as long as, the character that is being offered to me is a living, breathing character, a character full of heart and life, gagampanan ko 'yan. Kahit na tutubi pa 'yan gagampanan ko basta something na relevant at makakapagbigay ng boses doon sa mga voiceless," Christian explained.

In preparing for the role that sees him take the stage wearing stunning drag makeup and outfits, Christian shared that he had to "unlearn" a vital aspect.

"I had to unlearn the totality of myself kasi hindi ako 'yung pino-portray ko. It is someone that is way far different from who I am as a person. That's basically just it," the actor said.

"Drag You and Me" tells the story of Betty (Andrea Brillantes), a bright student who struggles with financing her studies and helping her family's gay bar. After looking for any means available to augment her and her family's financial needs, she joins a drag competition and her other persona, Valentine Royale, is born.

"Drag You and Me" also stars Romnick Sarmenta, JC Alcantara, Ice Seguerra, Jon Santos, Cris Villanueva, Albie Casino, Kaladkaren, Lance Carr, PJ Endrinal, Jeric Raval, Amy Nobleza, Noel Comia Jr. and Yves Flores, with special guests from the Home of the Golden Gays, Flor Bien Jr. and Rico Reyes.

RELATED: 'Mas pantay mukha ko 'pag naka-drag': Andrea Brillantes on why she stars in 'Drag You and Me'