Teen Clash stars look back on their favorite scenes from series

Teen Clash cast members hold a finale media conference in Quezon City to officially bid farewell to their characters in the iWantTFC and Black Sheep series. Photo shows (from left) Ralph Malibunas (as Ken), Gail Banawis (as Ayumi), Markus Paterson (as Jude), Luke Alford (as Lloyd), director Gino M. Santos, Jayda Avanzado (as Zoe), Aljon Mendoza (as Ice), writer Kookai Labayen, Andrea Abaya (as Mandy), Kobie Brown (as Josh), Fana (as Sab) and Zach Castañeda (as Xander).

MANILA, Philippines — As iWantTFC and Black Sheep’s series Teen Clash wrapped up its final episode last week, the cast members looked back on their fun moments while filming. The show was based on the hit Wattpad story of the same title.

Aljon Mendoza (as Ice) shared in a media conference that his scene with Nikki Valdez, who played as his mother, was one of his favorites. “When I hid behind the couch (was a favorite). It was a funny moment but I enjoyed (filming) it at the same time. I felt our chemistry as mother and son. Kasi naramdaman ko siya eh so nagbigay din ako,” he recalled.

He and loveteam partner Jayda Avanzado (as Zoe) also loved the No Way But Up singing part. Jayda herself wrote the track. “That song is literally my baby so to see it come to life was such an emotional moment for me na alam mo yung makita mo na yung kanta na pinaghirapan ko to be put into a series. So that’s always one of my dreams — one of my songs to be part of a soundtrack. That was a big moment for me and that was a fun scene to shoot,” she stated.

Aljon (left) and Jayda are a loveteam in the series with Markus (right) as third wheel to the reel couple.

Jayda likewise mentioned the ending of Episode 9 and the “mini-fight” in Episode 5 as memorable for her. “We got to the core of our characters and when we shot, that was the last scene we ever shot for the series, it was emotionally charged,” she said, referring to the ninth episode.

When he and Jayda started this project together, Aljon said they really made an effort to get to know each other to show their “authentic feelings” on screen. After taping the series, his “admiration” for Jayda had “grown.” He described his loveteam partner as “hardworking” and “kind-hearted.”

Jayda, who was teased for her “Bambi look” (Disney young deer character) on Aljon, thanked her co-star. “I have so much respect and admiration for him. I always say this, that I really do feel so blessed that he was chosen to be my partner for this project.”

The actress-singer further shared that she learned so much from Aljon who had been so “patient and understanding.” “And he was really my partner through all of this. Through the good and the bad. It was not a perfect process but I wouldn’t change it for the world really. I was just so happy to witness his growth not only being an actor but also individually and his own person also,” she said.

“I’ve seen you go (through) so many things and I’m just so happy that I got the privilege to get to witness that and even in your personal life as well. I just wanna say that I’m very proud of you and I’m thankful to have you in my life,” Jayda told Aljon.

As for Ralph Malibunas (as Ken), his most unforgettable scenes from the series included the “rooftop scene” and when the two rival groups “clashed.” He told The STAR, “We were able to show that it’s an art. We were able to show our side that we can actually do it, especially the kissing scene (with Gail Banawis (as Ayumi).”

“It really took a lot for the two of us,” commented Gail.

Ralph said in jest: “Wala pong nag-toothbrush nun.”

Gail jokingly retorted, “Ikaw ang hindi nag-toothbrush. Because that was the first kissing scene so we wanted to make it as authentic as possible, like not practicing or whatever.”

The showbiz newcomer also mentioned the part where she, along with Jayda and Fana (as Sab), were conversing with their face masks on. “We were really tired at that time. Parang uma-adlib na kami nun eh. It was just so authentic and raw. And we really felt finally comfortable being Ayumi and Sab in that scene. Our behind-the-scenes friendship came out,” she shared.

On the other hand, Andrea “Andi” Abaya (as Mandy) said the most striking scenes for her were when her character learned that the kiss Zoe and Ice shared was fake and the confrontational act with Kobie Brown’s Josh and Fana’s Sab. Referring to the latter, she said, “It was so fun to do because I was able to create chemistry with both Kobie and Fana. It’s not easy to create chemistry, right? It’s something that you really have to build up and I’m glad that we were able to do that scene just fine.”

Kobie, for his part, recalled a clip from Episode 8 (the “hangover scene”) with Andi, Aljon, Zach Castañeda (as Xander), Luke Alford (as Lloyd) and Ralph. They all “felt tired but the energy” was there, shared Kobie.

“We had so much fun even though it was very late. I super enjoyed that scene. And you could see it if you watch it in the bar parang lasing po kami (we appeared drunk) and having a hangover, and Aljon and Luke were at the bar to confront us, and also Andi. And I like that also because me and Mandy had a moment also,” he recounted.

Fana’s favorite scenes were the No Way But Up part, the clash with Kobie’s Josh over Andi’s Mandy and the encounter with Jayda’s Zoe and Gail’s Ayumi.

Zach and Luke also mentioned the same “hangover” scene, as what Kobie narrated earlier about the eighth episode. Zach said, “At that time we were really tired like super puyat to the point na medyo delirious na yung ibang cast. It fits the scene because the scene was, we would wake up from a hangover. So, it’s perfect.”

Luke, for his part, commended Aljon for being a “generous actor,” especially with their scene where they had to memorize lengthy lines but they were able to pull it off with just one take.

Likewise, Zach, Luke and Markus Paterson (as Jude) shared that the confrontation scene in Episode 9 was memorable for them.

Some of the cast members got teary-eyed when they delivered their farewell messages to their respective characters. They also gave direk Gino a group hug when he got emotional saying his goodbye speech to Teen Clash, his first project post-COVID-19 pandemic.

“You guys are family. You guys are my kids and thank you for being there. I’m gonna treasure this moment kasi mahirap yung pinagdaanan natin. I started with a teen genre and this is my first time doing a series and nag-full circle siya. And I’m so happy that I got you guys as my team, my cast and of course, Kookai (Labayen, writer.) Thank you so much,” he stated.